Pundit Picks: Analysts Expect Bounce Back vs. Patriots

Sep 23, 2022
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

092322-PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Patriots 20 “The Patriots do not have enough offensive weapons to keep up with the kind of performance [Lamar] Jackson delivered against Miami. So the question is whether [Patriots Head Coach Bill] Belichick can devise a way to throw off the Ravens quarterback. Another shootout would be a surprise. The Baltimore defense will find its footing enough to help Jackson pull out a tough road win.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 24, Patriots 17 “New England has invested heavily in its receiving corps, but this group doesn’t pose the same downfield threat that Miami’s did — especially if Jakobi Meyers is unavailable Sunday. Bill Belichick should have a couple of curveballs ready for Lamar Jackson, who struggled mightily in a rainy 2020 matchup. After losing a wealth of secondary talent over the past year, that might not be enough to stop the Ravens’ explosive passing attack.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 24, Patriots 17 “I think the Ravens learned their lesson from being on the wrong end of a historic comeback. Even though there are questions regarding the health of the secondary and the depth at outside linebacker, New England doesn’t pose as much of an offensive threat as Miami. Lamar Jackson will have another strong performance, but it will be essential for Baltimore to chew the clock down the stretch.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 24, Patriots 20 “If quarterback Lamar Jackson keeps playing at an MVP-level, it’s going to take another fourth-quarter collapse — or maybe another New England monsoon — for the Ravens to lose. Baltimore must be wary of the Patriots’ stout defense, strong running game and bespoke Bill Belichick game plan, but the Ravens are far too talented and too well-coached to let Miami beat them twice.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 30, Patriots 21 “The X-factor is New England coach Bill Belichick, who has led the Patriots to wins over the Ravens in four of their past five meetings and is still a mastermind of the game. But New England’s roster isn’t nearly as talented as Baltimore’s, and only one side has Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Expect Jackson to continue his MVP-level performance and lead the Ravens to their first regular-season win in New England.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Patriots 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 26, Patriots 21
Nate Davis
Ravens 25, Patriots 21
Safid Deen
Ravens 30, Patriots 17
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 27, Patriots 17
Parker Gabriel
Ravens 24, Patriots 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 25, Patriots 23

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 23, Patriots 19 “The Patriots’ defense has given up just two touchdowns in as many weeks, making few mental mistakes. The team’s running game is ahead of schedule after apocalyptic reports in camp. But it will be tough to consistently move the Ravens’ massive front, and Lamar Jackson is that dude who makes sound New England defenses look silly, even in the best of times.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 24, Patriots 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 21, Patriots 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 28, Patriots 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 31, Patriots 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 31, Patriots 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Patriots 17
Marc Sessler
Ravens 26, Patriots 23, OT
Kevin Patra
Ravens 22, Patriots 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 27, Patriots 20
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Patriots 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 24, Patriots 20 “Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' downfield passing game is humming and he became the entire running game in Week 2, too. The Patriots don't have the receivers to keep the Ravens' secondary slumping and Mac Jones isn't getting what he needs from the rushing attack. There are enough holes in the New England defense in intermediate to deep coverage for John Harbaugh's team to get the better of Bill Belichick's in this long-standing coaching rivalry.“

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Patriots 27, Ravens 26 “The Ravens melted down in their loss to the Dolphins last week. The defense was terrible. But the Patriots haven't done much on offense this season. This is their home opener, so I think they will get it going. Pats go to 2-1.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 24, Patriots 21
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 27, Patriots 17
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 31, Patriots 20 “Lamar Jackson is playing some of his best football right now, and he’ll cruise to a big game in New England.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Patriots 14 “If Baltimore can get J.K. Dobbins back, the offense would get a major boost. Other than Lamar Jackson, no one is able to generate any real rushing yards for the Ravens. Meanwhile, the New England offense continues to be a work in progress.”
Chris Simms
Patriots 20, Ravens 17 “The Ravens can’t run the ball. It’s the Lamar Jackson Show. And I don’t know if they’ve got enough weaponry around him for him to take over like a [Patrick] Mahomes or [Josh] Allen quite yet against a defense like this.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Ravens 24, Patriots 20 “The Ravens have to rebound after that miserable disaster of a fourth quarter on Sunday, and they should, because they’re more talented than New England in all three phases.”

