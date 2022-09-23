Pundit Picks: Analysts Expect Bounce Back vs. Patriots

Childs Walker Ravens 27, Patriots 20 “The Patriots do not have enough offensive weapons to keep up with the kind of performance [Lamar] Jackson delivered against Miami. So the question is whether [Patriots Head Coach Bill] Belichick can devise a way to throw off the Ravens quarterback. Another shootout would be a surprise. The Baltimore defense will find its footing enough to help Jackson pull out a tough road win.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 24, Patriots 17 “New England has invested heavily in its receiving corps, but this group doesn’t pose the same downfield threat that Miami’s did — especially if Jakobi Meyers is unavailable Sunday. Bill Belichick should have a couple of curveballs ready for Lamar Jackson, who struggled mightily in a rainy 2020 matchup. After losing a wealth of secondary talent over the past year, that might not be enough to stop the Ravens’ explosive passing attack.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 24, Patriots 17 “I think the Ravens learned their lesson from being on the wrong end of a historic comeback. Even though there are questions regarding the health of the secondary and the depth at outside linebacker, New England doesn’t pose as much of an offensive threat as Miami. Lamar Jackson will have another strong performance, but it will be essential for Baltimore to chew the clock down the stretch.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 24, Patriots 20 “If quarterback Lamar Jackson keeps playing at an MVP-level, it’s going to take another fourth-quarter collapse — or maybe another New England monsoon — for the Ravens to lose. Baltimore must be wary of the Patriots’ stout defense, strong running game and bespoke Bill Belichick game plan, but the Ravens are far too talented and too well-coached to let Miami beat them twice.”