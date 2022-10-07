Pundit Picks: Majority Pick Ravens to Beat Bengals

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Bengals 26 “The Ravens have outplayed the Bengals through four games but have only a 2-2 record to show for it. Can their defense be trusted to make a late stand against [Joe] Burrow if the game is close? Can their offensive line give [Lamar] Jackson time to work against a defense that beat him up last season? This would be an easier call if the Ravens were not again facing injury questions at key spots, but Jackson’s legs will be their salvation in another close game.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 33, Bengals 30
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 28, Bengals 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 31, Bengals 27
|Safid Deen
|Bengals 31, Ravens 27
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 26, Bengals 23
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Bengals 21
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Bengals 23 “The Bengals’ defense is great at preventing big plays, while the Ravens’ offense is great at making them. The Ravens’ defense, meanwhile, has given up plenty of big plays, while the Bengals are among the league’s least explosive offenses despite the presence of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Bengals 31, Ravens 30
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bengals 24, Ravens 23
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 26, Bengals 24
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 29, Bengals 25
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 34, Bengals 31
|Nick Shook
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 23, Bengals 20
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 24, Bengals 21
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 22, Bengals 20
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 27, Bengals 24
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24 “The Ravens' pass defense isn't living up to expectations because it still needs to blitz to create pressure and its cover cornerbacks are disappointing. The Bengals'' passing game is back to starting hot with Joe Burrow and he can again look for the right mismatches for his wide receiver trio. The Ravens will have success throwing downfield with Lamar Jackson but they don't have the same type of firepower and can't effectively play ball control with their traditional running game.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Bengals 36, Ravens 33 “The Bengals have turned their season around with two straight victories, mostly because the offense has started to play better. That's not a good thing for a Ravens defense that is struggling. Look for Joe Burrow to win a shootout here with Lamar Jackson. First one to 35 wins. It's the Bengals.”
|Ravens 38, Bengals 31 “Baltimore could EASILY be 4-0, were it not for two 17-point-lead chokes. I think they do their prime-time thing and win in a very fun SNF game here.”
|John Breech
|Bengals 34, Ravens 31 “Although I'm picking against the Ravens, I will say that picking against them when they're playing at home in prime time is always a risk. Over the past 14 years, the Ravens are 14-1 in prime-time home games. On the flip side, the Ravens have lost five straight home games, so I guess I'll just stick with the Bengals.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 31, Bengals 21 “Lamar Jackson is playing much, much better than Joe Burrow this season, and that’s going to be the difference on Sunday night.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Bengals 23 “This one is all about coach John Harbaugh finding a way to end a five-game home losing streak.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Bengals 20 “I’m going to trust the Ravens at home and John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson to pull it out.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Vederame
|Bengals 34, Ravens 30 “Best game of the week. Whoever loses will be 2-3, while the winner has a lead in the AFC North and a critical win. I’ll take the better passing game, and better defense.”