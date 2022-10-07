Pundit Picks: Majority Pick Ravens to Beat Bengals

Childs Walker

Ravens 30, Bengals 26 “The Ravens have outplayed the Bengals through four games but have only a 2-2 record to show for it. Can their defense be trusted to make a late stand against [Joe] Burrow if the game is close? Can their offensive line give [Lamar] Jackson time to work against a defense that beat him up last season? This would be an easier call if the Ravens were not again facing injury questions at key spots, but Jackson’s legs will be their salvation in another close game.”