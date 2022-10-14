Pundit Picks: Ravens Near Unanimous Winners vs. Giants

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Giants 19 “There are two essential plots here: Will [Lamar] Jackson punish [Wink] Martindale’s blitzes and will [Saquon] Barkley and [Daniel] Jones run all over a soft Baltimore run defense? These will make for compelling football, but the Ravens have more paths to victory and will not let this become a trap game against an opponent that played in London last Sunday.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Giants 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 28, Giants 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 25, Giants 23
Safid Deen
Ravens 31, Giants 23
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 26, Giants 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 28, Giants 19

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Giants 20 “Wink Martindale’s revenge game! In theory, the former Ravens defensive coordinator knows where the bodies are buried in the Ravens’ offense. However, Lamar Jackson has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with seven scores and one pick against the blitz this season, and the blitz is all the Giants’ defense has. With Marcus Williams out, the best way to beat the Ravens’ defense is over the top. But no offense has struggled to throw the ball downfield more than Big Blue's attack.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 28, Giants 26
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Giants 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 26, Giants 23
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 28, Giants 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 21, Giants 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Giants 17
Marc Sessler
Giants 20, Ravens 14
Kevin Patra
Ravens 28, Giants 21
Grant Gordon
Ravens 26, Giants 24
Eric Edholm
Ravens 28, Giants 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 17, Giants 14 "The Ravens remain limited with their traditional running game, still led on the ground by Lamar Jackson. Jackson's passing game is back to Mark Andrews-heavy with Rashod Bateman hurting. The Giants' defense can work with that to slow down Baltimore's big-play ability. The Ravens' cornerbacks get a break with the Giants' depleted receiving corps, but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley grind their team to stay in another game."

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 23, Giants 20 “The Giants are 4-1 and this is another prove-it game. If they can limit the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, they can win this game. It will be former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale trying to slow him down. I think he does. The Giants will also run the ball. This is close, but the Ravens will win it late."
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 24, Giants 17 "If there's one quarterback in the NFL I'm not going to pick against in an AFC vs. NFC matchup, it's Lamar Jackson. Since taking over the starting QB job in 2018, Jackson is a PERFECT 12-0 against NFC teams.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 30, Giants 17, “Give the Giants all the credit in the world for a 4-1 start in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, but the Ravens are going to come to town and dominate them.”
Mike Florio
Giants 24, Ravens 20 “Don’t be surprised if the Giants pull this one off, thanks to the knowledge of the offense carried to New York by former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 20, Giants 17 “I’m picking the Ravens to win the game for one reason: Lamar Jackson. I think it’s a very evenly matched game. … It’s really just the Lamar factor. I’m going to say Lamar makes a play or two late in the football game that gets them over the edge to win a tight one.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Ravens 23, Giants 21 “Wink Martindale against Lamar Jackson. This is going to be fascinating stuff. Baltimore better be ready for every blitz imaginable.”

