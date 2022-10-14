Pundit Picks: Ravens Near Unanimous Winners vs. Giants

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dominique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Jason Reid
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Giants 19 “There are two essential plots here: Will [Lamar] Jackson punish [Wink] Martindale’s blitzes and will [Saquon] Barkley and [Daniel] Jones run all over a soft Baltimore run defense? These will make for compelling football, but the Ravens have more paths to victory and will not let this become a trap game against an opponent that played in London last Sunday.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Giants 24
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 28, Giants 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 25, Giants 23
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 31, Giants 23
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 26, Giants 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 28, Giants 19
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Giants 20 “Wink Martindale’s revenge game! In theory, the former Ravens defensive coordinator knows where the bodies are buried in the Ravens’ offense. However, Lamar Jackson has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with seven scores and one pick against the blitz this season, and the blitz is all the Giants’ defense has. With Marcus Williams out, the best way to beat the Ravens’ defense is over the top. But no offense has struggled to throw the ball downfield more than Big Blue's attack.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 28, Giants 26
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Giants 14
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 26, Giants 23
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 28, Giants 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 21, Giants 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 27, Giants 17
|Marc Sessler
|Giants 20, Ravens 14
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 28, Giants 21
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 26, Giants 24
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 28, Giants 21
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 17, Giants 14 "The Ravens remain limited with their traditional running game, still led on the ground by Lamar Jackson. Jackson's passing game is back to Mark Andrews-heavy with Rashod Bateman hurting. The Giants' defense can work with that to slow down Baltimore's big-play ability. The Ravens' cornerbacks get a break with the Giants' depleted receiving corps, but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley grind their team to stay in another game."
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 23, Giants 20 “The Giants are 4-1 and this is another prove-it game. If they can limit the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, they can win this game. It will be former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale trying to slow him down. I think he does. The Giants will also run the ball. This is close, but the Ravens will win it late."
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 24, Giants 17 "If there's one quarterback in the NFL I'm not going to pick against in an AFC vs. NFC matchup, it's Lamar Jackson. Since taking over the starting QB job in 2018, Jackson is a PERFECT 12-0 against NFC teams.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 30, Giants 17, “Give the Giants all the credit in the world for a 4-1 start in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, but the Ravens are going to come to town and dominate them.”
|Mike Florio
|Giants 24, Ravens 20 “Don’t be surprised if the Giants pull this one off, thanks to the knowledge of the offense carried to New York by former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 20, Giants 17 “I’m picking the Ravens to win the game for one reason: Lamar Jackson. I think it’s a very evenly matched game. … It’s really just the Lamar factor. I’m going to say Lamar makes a play or two late in the football game that gets them over the edge to win a tight one.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Vederame
|Ravens 23, Giants 21 “Wink Martindale against Lamar Jackson. This is going to be fascinating stuff. Baltimore better be ready for every blitz imaginable.”