Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Vikings

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Vikings 20 “No one has blown out the Vikings this season. But the Ravens will be rested and eager to put their loss to the Bengals behind them. Their running game will come out of hiding against a porous Vikings front, and [Lamar] Jackson will mix in enough big strikes to get his team back on track.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Vikings 27
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 29, Vikings 24
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 29, Vikings 24
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 30, Vikings 21
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 27, Vikings 24
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 30, Vikings 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 28, Vikings 21
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Vikings 23 “This feels like a spot where the Vikings play better than most people expect, yet find a way to lose painfully.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 30, Vikings 27
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 33, Vikings 31
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 28, Vikings 23
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 31, Vikings 27
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 30, Vikings 27
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Vikings 17
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 33, Vikings 24
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Vikings 24
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 36, Vikings 31
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 31, Vikings 25
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 31, Vikings 24 “The Vikings cannot get out of their own way in close games. Every contest has come down to one possession save for their thrashing of the Seahawks in Week 3. Minnesota lost to two previous AFC North opponents in the Bengals and Browns. The Ravens have the right way to exploit them after a bye with a running quarterback and dangerous downfield receivers.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 26, Vikings 23 “The Vikings looked lifeless on offense against the Cowboys and now face a Ravens defense that was shredded last time out. Can Kirk Cousins get it going? I think he does, but Lamar Jackson is even better. The Vikings will hang around.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 28, Vikings 21 “The Vikings three wins look like an outlier desperation win against the Seahawks, a miracle win over the Lions and an OT takedown of the Panthers. They just lost to Cooper Rush.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 30, Vikings 20 “Since taking over the Ravens starting QB job in 2018, Lamar Jackson has started 11 games against NFC teams and he has gone 11-0 in those games, which means I will be picking the Ravens in every game they play against an NFC team going forward until they actually lose one.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Vikings 21 The rested Ravens should handle the Vikings, who look like they’re teetering toward a rebuild.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 31, Vikings 20 “Baltimore had last Sunday off. The Vikings lost to a backup quarterback.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 31, Vikings 27 “I don’t think the Vikings will be able to run the ball against the Ravens. I think the Vikings’ pass game is too simple, so even if the Ravens’ pass defense isn’t what it was, it’s an easy team to break down that way. I have faith in the Ravens’ defensive coaches to do that.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 34, Vikings 31 “This could go a million different ways. That said, Baltimore is the better team, at home, off a bye. The Ravens are also much better coached.”