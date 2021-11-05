Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Vikings

Nov 05, 2021 at 09:22 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Vikings 20 “No one has blown out the Vikings this season. But the Ravens will be rested and eager to put their loss to the Bengals behind them. Their running game will come out of hiding against a porous Vikings front, and [Lamar] Jackson will mix in enough big strikes to get his team back on track.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Vikings 27
Nate Davis
Ravens 29, Vikings 24
Jori Epstein
Ravens 29, Vikings 24
Mike Freeman
Ravens 30, Vikings 21
Mike Jones
Ravens 27, Vikings 24
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 30, Vikings 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 28, Vikings 21

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Vikings 23 “This feels like a spot where the Vikings play better than most people expect, yet find a way to lose painfully.”

NFL Network

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 30, Vikings 27
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 33, Vikings 31
Marcas Grant
Ravens 28, Vikings 23
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 31, Vikings 27
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 30, Vikings 27
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Vikings 17
Marc Sessler
Ravens 33, Vikings 24
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Vikings 24
Grant Gordon
Ravens 36, Vikings 31
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 31, Vikings 25

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 31, Vikings 24 “The Vikings cannot get out of their own way in close games. Every contest has come down to one possession save for their thrashing of the Seahawks in Week 3. Minnesota lost to two previous AFC North opponents in the Bengals and Browns. The Ravens have the right way to exploit them after a bye with a running quarterback and dangerous downfield receivers.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 26, Vikings 23 “The Vikings looked lifeless on offense against the Cowboys and now face a Ravens defense that was shredded last time out. Can Kirk Cousins get it going? I think he does, but Lamar Jackson is even better. The Vikings will hang around.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 28, Vikings 21 “The Vikings three wins look like an outlier desperation win against the Seahawks, a miracle win over the Lions and an OT takedown of the Panthers. They just lost to Cooper Rush.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 30, Vikings 20 “Since taking over the Ravens starting QB job in 2018, Lamar Jackson has started 11 games against NFC teams and he has gone 11-0 in those games, which means I will be picking the Ravens in every game they play against an NFC team going forward until they actually lose one.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Vikings 21 The rested Ravens should handle the Vikings, who look like they’re teetering toward a rebuild.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 31, Vikings 20 “Baltimore had last Sunday off. The Vikings lost to a backup quarterback.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 31, Vikings 27 “I don’t think the Vikings will be able to run the ball against the Ravens. I think the Vikings’ pass game is too simple, so even if the Ravens’ pass defense isn’t what it was, it’s an easy team to break down that way. I have faith in the Ravens’ defensive coaches to do that.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 34, Vikings 31 “This could go a million different ways. That said, Baltimore is the better team, at home, off a bye. The Ravens are also much better coached.”

