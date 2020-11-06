Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Colts

Nov 06, 2020
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

110620-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Colts 24 “The Ravens will need [Lamar] Jackson to recapture his MVP form to have a chance, and the guess here is he will have a bounce-back game against a team that’s feasted on soft competition.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Colts 23
Nate Davis
Ravens 24, Colts 16
Jori Epstein
Ravens 21, Colts 20
Mike Jones
Ravens 31, Colts 27
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Colts 21, Ravens 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 27, Colts 22
Tom Schad
Ravens 30, Colts 21

NFL

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 24, Colts 20 “I love Darius Leonard. I love Julian Blackmon. I love DeForest Buckner. But the Ravens' running game is coming off its best game of the year and Baltimore still has more ways to win, with more firepower than the Colts, on both sides of the ball.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank
Ravens 23, Colts 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Colts 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 26, Colts 21
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 23, Colts 14
Daniel Jeremiah
Colts 27, Ravens 26
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Colts 20

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Colts 17 “This screams like an ugly battle of attrition where yards are tough to come by with two stout all-around defenses on the field. While [Lamar] Jackson will run out of trouble at key points, [Philip] Rivers cannot. ”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 28, Colts 27 “The Baltimore offense has run it well, but it will be the passing that wins this game. Lamar Jackson gets it going.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Colts 23, Ravens 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 14, Colts 13 “The Colts’ strong run defense keeps this game close, but the Ravens manage to pull out a low-scoring win.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Colts 20 “Baltimore can’t afford allowing the loss to Pittsburgh to become a second loss.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 30, Colts 24 “I think the Colts hang around, but the Ravens clearly show that they’re the better football team.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 24, Colts 22 “Baltimore is the better team but the Colts are home. Ultimately, do you trust Lamar Jackson or Philip Rivers more?”

