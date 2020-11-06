Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Colts

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Colts 24 “The Ravens will need [Lamar] Jackson to recapture his MVP form to have a chance, and the guess here is he will have a bounce-back game against a team that’s feasted on soft competition.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Colts 23
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 24, Colts 16
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 21, Colts 20
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 31, Colts 27
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Colts 21, Ravens 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 27, Colts 22
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 30, Colts 21
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 24, Colts 20 “I love Darius Leonard. I love Julian Blackmon. I love DeForest Buckner. But the Ravens' running game is coming off its best game of the year and Baltimore still has more ways to win, with more firepower than the Colts, on both sides of the ball.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 23, Colts 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Colts 20
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 26, Colts 21
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 23, Colts 14
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Colts 27, Ravens 26
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Colts 20
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Colts 17 “This screams like an ugly battle of attrition where yards are tough to come by with two stout all-around defenses on the field. While [Lamar] Jackson will run out of trouble at key points, [Philip] Rivers cannot. ”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 28, Colts 27 “The Baltimore offense has run it well, but it will be the passing that wins this game. Lamar Jackson gets it going.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Colts 23, Ravens 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 14, Colts 13 “The Colts’ strong run defense keeps this game close, but the Ravens manage to pull out a low-scoring win.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Colts 20 “Baltimore can’t afford allowing the loss to Pittsburgh to become a second loss.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 30, Colts 24 “I think the Colts hang around, but the Ravens clearly show that they’re the better football team.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 24, Colts 22 “Baltimore is the better team but the Colts are home. Ultimately, do you trust Lamar Jackson or Philip Rivers more?”