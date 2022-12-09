Pundit Picks: Most Predict a Steelers Win Over Hampered Ravens

Dec 09, 2022
ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham

USA TODAY

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Chris Bumbaca
Steelers 17, Ravens 13
Nate Davis
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Safid Deen
Steelers 23, Ravens 20
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 20, Steelers 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Steelers 24, Ravens 18

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “These are not your September Steelers. Since the team’s Week 9 bye, Pittsburgh is 12th in overall efficiency, second in rushing and seventh in defense. A favorable schedule has helped the D — and that continues with Tyler Huntley likely to start for the Ravens. Huntley can play, but can the Ravens’ offensive line? Can their wide receivers get open? Lamar Jackson was struggling to cover up the team’s holes, and while Baltimore’s defense can slow down Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett has good options to throw to.”

NFL NETWORK

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Colleen Wolfe
Steelers 20, Ravens 16
Marcas Grant
Ravens 14, Steelers 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Steelers 21, Ravens 13
Daniel Jeremiah
Steelers 21, Ravens 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 20, Steelers 16
Marc Sessler
Steelers 17, Ravens 14
Kevin Patra
Steelers 20, Ravens 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 13, Steelers 10
Eric Edholm
Steelers 20, Ravens 16

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens are facing another late-season fade out of the AFC playoffs with their North lead being very precarious again. Tyler Huntley, however, is one of the league's best backup QBs and the Ravens should like their chances to get the running game going here to support having this matchup's more dominant defense. Kenny Pickett will have major trouble with their pass rush and secondary after the run is shut down.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Steelers 24, Ravens 13 “Kenny Pickett is 3-1 in his last four starts for the Steelers as they make a little late-season push. The Ravens have had offensive issues with Lamar Jackson, and now he's out. That means it's Tyler Huntley time at quarterback. The Steelers defense is playing better, so that's not a good thing for the Ravens.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “Huntley is basically a mini-me version of Lamar Jackson and based on what he did in four starts last year, he might actually be able to provide a spark for a Ravens offense that's been in a rut over the past few weeks. I think we'll see a minor drop-off from the Ravens offense without Jackson, but I also think that Huntley plays well enough to lead Baltimore to a win.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Steelers 17, Ravens 10 “Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are going to struggle to put points on the board, and the Steelers are playing hard every week.”
Mike Florio
Steelers 13, Ravens 9 “These two teams always keep it close. With Lamar Jackson out, Pittsburgh has an even better chance to further complicate the AFC playoff picture.”
Chris Simms
Steelers 19, Ravens 17 “The Steelers offense has it going as good as we’ve seen here this year. It’s not explosive plays, but it is Kenny Pickett [being] efficient, picking you apart, makes a scramble for 8 or 10 every now and then, the run game’s going a little bit. … I think it’ll be a close one but I think [the Steelers] win it.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Steelers 16, Ravens 13 “The Steelers are the better team with Lamar Jackson on the shelf. Baltimore has been struggling badly over the past month.”

