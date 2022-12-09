Pundit Picks: Most Predict a Steelers Win Over Hampered Ravens

Gregg Rosenthal

Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “These are not your September Steelers. Since the team’s Week 9 bye, Pittsburgh is 12th in overall efficiency, second in rushing and seventh in defense. A favorable schedule has helped the D — and that continues with Tyler Huntley likely to start for the Ravens. Huntley can play, but can the Ravens’ offensive line? Can their wide receivers get open? Lamar Jackson was struggling to cover up the team’s holes, and while Baltimore’s defense can slow down Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett has good options to throw to.”