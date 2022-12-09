Pundit Picks: Most Predict a Steelers Win Over Hampered Ravens

ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Stephania Bell
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Laura Rutledge
|Seth Wickersham
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Chris Bumbaca
|Steelers 17, Ravens 13
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Safid Deen
|Steelers 23, Ravens 20
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 20, Steelers 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Steelers 24, Ravens 18
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “These are not your September Steelers. Since the team’s Week 9 bye, Pittsburgh is 12th in overall efficiency, second in rushing and seventh in defense. A favorable schedule has helped the D — and that continues with Tyler Huntley likely to start for the Ravens. Huntley can play, but can the Ravens’ offensive line? Can their wide receivers get open? Lamar Jackson was struggling to cover up the team’s holes, and while Baltimore’s defense can slow down Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett has good options to throw to.”
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Steelers 20, Ravens 16
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 14, Steelers 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Steelers 21, Ravens 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Steelers 21, Ravens 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 20, Steelers 16
|Marc Sessler
|Steelers 17, Ravens 14
|Kevin Patra
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 13, Steelers 10
|Eric Edholm
|Steelers 20, Ravens 16
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens are facing another late-season fade out of the AFC playoffs with their North lead being very precarious again. Tyler Huntley, however, is one of the league's best backup QBs and the Ravens should like their chances to get the running game going here to support having this matchup's more dominant defense. Kenny Pickett will have major trouble with their pass rush and secondary after the run is shut down.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Steelers 24, Ravens 13 “Kenny Pickett is 3-1 in his last four starts for the Steelers as they make a little late-season push. The Ravens have had offensive issues with Lamar Jackson, and now he's out. That means it's Tyler Huntley time at quarterback. The Steelers defense is playing better, so that's not a good thing for the Ravens.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “Huntley is basically a mini-me version of Lamar Jackson and based on what he did in four starts last year, he might actually be able to provide a spark for a Ravens offense that's been in a rut over the past few weeks. I think we'll see a minor drop-off from the Ravens offense without Jackson, but I also think that Huntley plays well enough to lead Baltimore to a win.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Michael David Smith
|Steelers 17, Ravens 10 “Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are going to struggle to put points on the board, and the Steelers are playing hard every week.”
|Mike Florio
|Steelers 13, Ravens 9 “These two teams always keep it close. With Lamar Jackson out, Pittsburgh has an even better chance to further complicate the AFC playoff picture.”
|Chris Simms
|Steelers 19, Ravens 17 “The Steelers offense has it going as good as we’ve seen here this year. It’s not explosive plays, but it is Kenny Pickett [being] efficient, picking you apart, makes a scramble for 8 or 10 every now and then, the run game’s going a little bit. … I think it’ll be a close one but I think [the Steelers] win it.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Steelers 16, Ravens 13 “The Steelers are the better team with Lamar Jackson on the shelf. Baltimore has been struggling badly over the past month.”