Late for Work 5/17: Local Pundit Says Ravens Are Facing a 'Crisis' at Wide Receiver

Not only have concerns about the Ravens' wide receiving corps resurfaced since trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but one pundit says the lack of depth and proven players at the position could dash their Super Bowl aspirations.

Trading Brown brought the Ravens an additional first-round pick in center Tyler Linderbaum, but it created a void.

After not taking a wide receiver with any of their 11 draft picks, the Ravens have thus far not addressed the position in free agency, and the market is dwindling. Jarvis Landry, a player Baltimore reportedly was interested in, signed with the New Orleans Saints last week.

"Jarvis Landry seemed like the safest bet of what was left on the free-agent market to be able to make some sort of impact," PressBox's Glenn Clark wrote. "I don't want to overreact to losing one player (who had two receiving touchdowns a year ago), but it's hard to look at this situation with purple-colored glasses. We have to describe what's facing the Ravens as what it is. It's … it's a damn crisis."

Is "crisis" too strong a word to describe the Ravens' situation at wide receiver? Perhaps. But just how content should Baltimore feel about the current state of the wide receiver corps?

That's not to say the Ravens' young wide receivers lack upside. Rashod Bateman appears poised for a breakout season; Devin Duvernay and James Proche II have flashed on occasion; and Tylan Wallace was considered a steal when the Ravens drafted him in the fourth round last year.

However, they are the only four wide receivers on the roster with NFL experience. They have a combined 1,227 career yards, which is less than seven wide receivers had last season.

"The idea that the Ravens should prioritize allowing their young receivers the opportunity to sink or swim is fair, to be sure. The problem is that there's risk they'll, you know, sink," Clark wrote. "That's one of the two options. But even in a truly best-case scenario in which Bateman is capable of becoming a top-notch NFL receiver and the others have something more significant to offer as pros, there's still only four of them! Counting on this group in current form demands that there are no injuries to this core four during OTA's, training camp, preseason games, 17 regular-season games and any postseason games."

The Ravens' brass obviously knows reinforcements are needed. Perhaps one or more of the team's six undrafted free agent wide receivers will earn a roster spot. A veteran free agent could be signed and it's possible a trade could be made.

The top remaining free agents, such as Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., T.Y. Hilton and Will Fuller V, all come with risk due to their injury history and/or declining production. There's also the possibility that none of them will find Baltimore's run-oriented offense appealing if they have other options.

Clark acknowledged that the wide receiver position might not be as important in the Ravens' offensive scheme, which features All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews as the top pass-catcher. It's also possible that rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely could be factors in the passing game.

Moreover, a revamped offensive line and the healthy return of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could lead to the offense returning to its 2019 form, when it was No. 1 in the NFL. Baltimore went 14-2 that season with a wide receiving group consisting of Brown, Willie Snead IV, Seth Roberts, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore and Jaleel Scott that combined for 115 catches and 1,419 yards.

However, the Ravens can't count on any of that, Clark said.

"We know that the Ravens may well find themselves trailing in games and needing to throw the ball more," Clark wrote. "We know that other injuries could hurt their ability to play the dominant brand of bully-ball that provided them such success in '19. We know that they appeared reluctant to have Lamar Jackson run as much last year and it's hard to fathom them dramatically changing that this year.