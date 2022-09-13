Presented by

Late for Work 9/13: Pundits Encourage Cowboys to Call Ravens About Tyler Huntley

Sep 13, 2022 at 09:37 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

091322-LFW
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

Pundits Encourage Cowboys to Call Ravens About Tyler Huntley's Availability

With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott not expected to return until Week 8 or 10 after undergoing successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb yesterday, speculation has begun as to who will be his replacement.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said the best choice is Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

"Their season's over. And the only way it's not over is I would call Baltimore and see if they would trade me Tyler Huntley," Orlovsky said on the "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" show on ESPN Radio. "That's the one player that I believe at that spot you have the chance to get and also could potentially save that six- or eight-game stretch."

Max Kellerman agreed with Orlovsky, saying: "I like Huntley. Huntley does a fair Lamar Jackson impersonation when he's in there."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora also encouraged the Cowboys to inquire about Huntley's availability.

"[Huntley] has an NFL starting future," La Canfora tweeted. "Another great training camp. Has regular season experience in a playoff race from a year ago."

Maybe General Manager Eric DeCosta would at least listen if Dallas or any other team were to call him about Huntley, but the Ravens have made it clear that they value their No. 2 quarterback, whom they signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Huntley played well last season in four starts when Jackson was sidelined. Because Huntley has a similar skill set as Jackson, he's the ideal player to serve as Jackson's backup.

That said, Head Coach John Harbaugh said a few weeks ago that he has no doubt that Huntley could be a starter in the NFL.

"I definitely believe that. There's no question in my mind about that," Harbaugh said. "I'm glad we have him. We're very, very blessed to have him as one of our players, one of our quarterbacks and our backup quarterback."

The Ravens don't have a third quarterback on their active roster. Anthony Brown, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent this year and played well in the preseason, is on the practice squad.

On a side note, NFL.com's Eric Edholm listed eight possible replacements for Prescott, and while Huntley wasn't one of them, former Raven Josh Johnson was as well. Johnson, who has suited up for a record 14 different teams and is currently on the Denver Broncos' practice squad, started one game for the Ravens last season.

Does Saquon Barkley's Post-ACL Surgery Performance Suggest What to Expect From J.K. Dobbins?

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec took note of Sunday's impressive performance by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and said it "should serve as a good reminder to Ravens fans when it comes to expectations for returning running back J.K. Dobbins."

"Inactive in Week 1, Dobbins' 2022 debut will likely happen soon, perhaps as early as Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But there's no guarantee that Dobbins will recapture his pre-injury form this year, nor is there any reason to rush him back," Zrebiec wrote. "Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and worked hard to get back in time to play in 2021. However, it was a struggle and Barkley clearly wasn't himself. He acknowledged as much. Two years after the injury, he seems to have his explosiveness back."

In 13 games last season, Barkley ran for 593 yards and averaged 3.7 yards per carry. In the two seasons prior to suffering the knee injury, he ran for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 143 passes for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns.

"Don't misunderstand: I'm not suggesting that Dobbins will have the same issue when he returns. I am suggesting that expectations should be kept in check. And if the Ravens decide to hold him out a few more weeks, so be it," Zrebiec wrote.

Lamar Jackson Lands in NFL.com Writer's MVP Watch

Jackson's performance in leading the Ravens to a 24-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday has landed him on NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha's MVP Watch after Week 1.

Jackson was No. 5 in Chadiha's rankings of the top five MVP candidates, which he updates weekly. Jackson was behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Perhaps what was most impressive about Jackson's MVP-worthy effort against the Jets is that he beat them with his arm, not his legs. He threw three touchdown passes — all of which traveled 20-plus yards downfield — while finishing with just 17 yards rushing on six carries.

"His arm was certainly the highlight, especially his connection with Devin Duvernay," Russell Street Report's Nikhil Mehta wrote. "The 2020 third-rounder was wide open on his second touchdown, but Jackson really threaded the needle on the duo's first link-up."

Justin Tucker Trends on Twitter

The Ravens didn't play last night, but Justin Tucker was trending on Twitter this morning.

After Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett made the controversial decision to have kicker Brandon McManus attempt a 64-yard field goal trailing by one point with 20 seconds left rather than allowing Russell Wilson and the offense go for it on fourth-and-5, it was pointed out by many on Twitter that the decision would only make sense if Tucker was Denver's kicker.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 9/12: Lamar Jackson Gives the NFL Another Reminder

The Ravens 2020 draft class may be taking a third-year leap. Ravens defensive front put on a pass rush show. Run game leaves more to be desired.

news

Late for Work 9/9: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jets Season Opener

Lamar Jackson explains why he liked a tweet of him wearing a Dolphins jersey. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky reiterates his belief that Jackson is going to be the NFL MVP and lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Late for Work 9/8: Gus Edwards: 'I'm Doing Great and I'm Very Close'

Joe Flacco reveals how he felt about the Ravens moving on from him. Lamar Jackson is predicted to win three different individual awards. Jackson is No. 7 in NFL.com's quarterback rankings.

news

Late for Work 9/7: Three Pundits Pick Ravens to Win the Super Bowl

Here's what has to happen for Baltimore to win it all. Predicting the Ravens' individual awards winners.

news

Late for Work 9/6: Projecting Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens' Heralded Rookies

Optimism for a breakout season for Odafe Oweh goes beyond his freakish athleticism. An analytics model projects the Ravens to win the AFC North. Analysts consider the Ravens a Super Bowl contender, but not a favorite. Ravens reportedly tried out a linebacker.

news

Late for Work 9/5: Peter King Predicts Ravens Win AFC North, Odafe Oweh Finishes Second in DPOY

Ravens roster ranked in top 10. At their best, the Ravens are championship contenders in the AFC. Lamar Jackson primed for a brilliant fantasy football season. Ravens rookies receive 'A' grade following preseason.

news

Late for Work 9/2: Ravens' Stock Is Rising With Pundits, But Two NFL Executives Aren't Buying In

The Ravens' four most-recent first-round picks will largely determine the team's fate this season.

news

Late for Work 9/1: Analyzing Ronnie Stanley's Reported Contract Restructure

Sports Illustrated and Chris Simms pick the Ravens to win the AFC North. The Ravens' 'triplets' are ranked in the middle of the pack. Three Ravens get votes in awards predictions. Another mock draft has the Ravens selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

news

Late for Work 8/31: Roster Tiers: Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike Among Starters With Something to Prove

After roster cuts, Ravens 'desperately need outside linebackers.' Lamar Jackson, loaded secondary among reasons to be optimistic about 2022 Ravens.

news

Late for Work 8/30: Dan Orlovsky Predicts Lamar Jackson Will Be Better Than 2019, Win MVP Again

Running back Kenyan Drake reportedly is visiting the Ravens today and is expected to sign. Three questions that will help determine today's roster moves. The Ravens reportedly are cutting Tony Jefferson. More praise for rookies Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely.

news

Late for Work 8/29: Biggest Surprises in Pundits' Roster Predictions

Preseason injury scares across the NFL breed confidence in Ravens' decision to rest starters. Tyler Linderbaum impresses in short sample size. Jordan Stout could be 'the NFL's best punter' already.

Find Tickets
Advertising