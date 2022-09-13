Late for Work 9/13: Pundits Encourage Cowboys to Call Ravens About Tyler Huntley

Does Saquon Barkley's Post-ACL Surgery Performance Suggest What to Expect From J.K. Dobbins?

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec took note of Sunday's impressive performance by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and said it "should serve as a good reminder to Ravens fans when it comes to expectations for returning running back J.K. Dobbins."

"Inactive in Week 1, Dobbins' 2022 debut will likely happen soon, perhaps as early as Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But there's no guarantee that Dobbins will recapture his pre-injury form this year, nor is there any reason to rush him back," Zrebiec wrote. "Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and worked hard to get back in time to play in 2021. However, it was a struggle and Barkley clearly wasn't himself. He acknowledged as much. Two years after the injury, he seems to have his explosiveness back."

In 13 games last season, Barkley ran for 593 yards and averaged 3.7 yards per carry. In the two seasons prior to suffering the knee injury, he ran for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 143 passes for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns.