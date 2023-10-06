Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Overwhelming Majority of Pundits Pick Ravens to Prevail at Pittsburgh

This Sunday in Pittsburgh the Ravens look to become the first team since the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs to play their first three divisional games on the road and win all three.

The vast majority of pundits we looked at (49 of 55) predict the Ravens, who are four-point favorites, will accomplish the feat.

Except for a hiccup against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, the Ravens (3-1) have played well. They're coming off a dominant 28-3 win in Cleveland last week to seize sole possession of first place in the AFC North despite dealing with a number of injuries.

Several starters, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and safety Marcus Williams could return from injury for this game.

The Steelers (2-2) are coming off a 30-6 rout at the hands of the Houston Texans and are struggling on both sides of the ball — they have the 29th-ranked offense and 30th-ranked defense.

But this is Ravens-Steelers and the games between the archrivals are almost always close. More than two-thirds of the 33 pundits who predicted the score have the game being decided by one score.

There's a possibility the Ravens could face a backup quarterback for the third week in a row, but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered a bone bruise in his knee last week, said Wednesday that he'll "be ready to go by Sunday."

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

Lamar Jackson will lead the Ravens to victory.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Hanford: "The Steelers had a chance to build positive momentum last week and failed in spectacular fashion against Houston. Now they're in dire straits with injuries to key players piling up and have a QB coming to town in Lamar Jackson who is in the NFL MVP conversation after four weeks of play. The Steelers have beaten Baltimore in five of the last six meetings, but the Steelers haven't faced Jackson in Baltimore's revamped offense, and I expect Pittsburgh's defense to struggle to contain Jackson both through the air and on the ground."

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "Bold prediction: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will toss four touchdown passes for the first time since September 2022. The Steelers are the only team that Jackson has thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdown passes (four) against in his six-year career. But Pittsburgh has allowed eight touchdown passes this season, which is the fourth most in the league."

The Ravens' pass defense has a decided advantage over the Steelers' passing offense.

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "According to Sharp Football, the Ravens are allowing a league-low 3.7 yards per pass play while Pittsburgh's pass plays have resulted in a first down or touchdown an NFL-worst 22.5% of the time. That's bad news for an offense with a banged-up quarterback trying to find his way."

The Ravens will earn a hard-fought win in a low-scoring contest.

USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza: "As is the case with this rivalry, this game will be a war. Expect it to be low-scoring, as in the past five meetings, the winner of the game only reached 20 points once. The Steelers have had Baltimore's number recently, but the offense is still a mess and Lamar Jackson is finding his rhythm after last week."

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "The Ravens seem to play their best on the road against division foes. Still, the Steelers are in a different category here, having won six of their past 10 against Baltimore. They've also battered Lamar Jackson, sacking him 16 times in five career meetings. He has a passer rating of 67.4 with 634 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions against them. But with a revamped Ravens offense, the Steelers' offense struggling and quarterback Kenny Pickett battling a bone bruise in his left knee, the Ravens win a close one."

The Ravens will win with their usual formula.

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "It could be a very familiar script for the Ravens this week: Stop the run, overwhelm an overmatched quarterback, lean on the running game and ride a few big plays from Lamar Jackson to victory. It would take a minor miracle for the Steelers to score a touchdown against this Ravens defense, as only the Raiders and Giants rank worse in offensive efficiency. Stranger things have happened in this rivalry, but it's hard to envision the Ravens losing this one."

Ravens WR Zay Flowers could have a big day.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "With Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken looking for more explosiveness from the Ravens' passing attack, Flowers could be in line for another impactful game. The Steelers' primary outside cornerbacks, Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson, have both struggled in coverage this season. Peterson, who was expected to play primarily in the slot, had an interception in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders but allowed 88 yards and a touchdown, and last week gave up 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans. Wallace had two interceptions against the Raiders but gave up 63 yards and a touchdown, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, and another 72 yards against Houston."

The Steelers will bounce back from last week's loss to the Texans and edge the Ravens.

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly: "There is no reason the Steelers should beat the Ravens. Saying that, give me the Steelers in a close one. When you get embarrassed like Pittsburgh did against Houston, it makes it a dangerous team the following week. Plus, the Steelers seem to have Jackson's number over the years."