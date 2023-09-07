Late for Work: Two Pundits Have Three AFC North Teams Making Playoffs, And Ravens Aren't One of Them

The Ringer’s Ben Solak also went with Jackson for MVP.

"He has already won the award once, so we know he's capable — and if the reconstruction of the Ravens' passing game is successful in year one, Jackson should reestablish himself as the greatest dual-threat quarterback in the league," Solak wrote.

Solak's colleague, Danny Kelly, picked Jackson to win Offensive Player of the Year.

"Jackson's numbers will explode in the up-tempo, spread-out schemes that Todd Monken is bringing to Baltimore," Kelly wrote. "He'll benefit from having the best pass-catching group of his career around him, too."

NFL.com’s Adam Schein predicted Jackson will rise to new heights as a passer this season.

"If you don't believe me, ask the man himself," Schein wrote. "Last week on SiriusXM, I told Lamar Jackson that he was primed for his best passing season yet. Despite the fact that Jackson already won a unanimous MVP while leading the NFL in passing touchdowns, Lamar didn't disagree, saying he's 'a lot wiser' at age 26. He's also 100 percent healthy — and 1,000 percent happy, with all the contract drama in the rearview."

ESPN analyst and former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott believes Jackson will flourish as both a runner and passer.

"I think Lamar Jackson is going to have as many yards rushing as he had in the previous, but it's going to be different because now Lamar Jackson is going to have a field with space," Scott said. "So often he saw a condensed field where he didn't have guys that can stretch the field vertically or horizontally. Now he has guys that are going to create space, and I think his yards are going to be from scrambling naturally, not from designed runs."

NFL Executives Rank Ravens As AFC's Fifth-Best Team

The Athletic asked six anonymous NFL executives to rank the 16 AFC teams. When the votes were tallied, the Ravens landed at No. 5, trailing the Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars, and Bills.

Baltimore was ranked as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 8.

"The six-spot spread between highest and lowest votes for Baltimore was the second-largest for any team in the AFC (Pittsburgh 7)," The Athletic's Mike Sando wrote. "The gap represents differing expectations on offense with a new coordinator implementing a scheme that promises to feature Lamar Jackson more as a passer. There are also questions about a defense that has fallen off over the past couple seasons."

The executive who ranked the Ravens at No. 2 believes the new-look offense is poised for success.

"People are down on Lamar because of injuries, but this is still a relatively young guy who has the best setup of his career from an offensive standpoint," one executive said. "I'm really intrigued with Monken coming in to modernize the pass game. We know they will be able to run the ball. I like Baltimore in the overlooked, chip-on-their-shoulder role with a rejuvenated Lamar, a head coach who always keeps his teams competitive, a young receiver in Zay Flowers who can get open quickly, some additional explosiveness with Odell Beckham Jr."

Another executive expressed a more pessimistic view.

"The new passing offense should be great until the third week of the season when the offense miraculously looks the same as it did before," this executive said.

Beckham Named Ravens' X Factor

Solak identified each team’s X factor. For the Ravens, he went with Beckham, although he noted that there were other candidates, all of whom are wide receivers.

"Here's what I know about the Ravens' passing attack: I know Lamar Jackson is a quality NFL passer with the talent to make it work. (He's 13th in the league in EPA per pass attempt since 2019. That means we're excluding scrambles.)," Solak wrote. "I also know that Todd Monken can build a great passing attack at the NFL level. (Anyone else fondly remember those Jameis Winston seasons?) What I don't know is how this wide receiver room will shake out.

"Zay Flowers is an X factor — a rookie with great talent but size questions. Rashod Bateman is an X factor — a first-rounder who has been good, but unable to stay on the field. And Beckham is an X factor. I'm willing to call him the biggest one because he's the one that we know, for sure, when healthy, is an impactful player. Beckham played great during the Rams' Super Bowl season and is 1.5 years removed from his ACL tear — presumably, he's fully healthy. If he's good, the Ravens have every piece in place."