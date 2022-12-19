Late for Work 12/19: Reports Indicate Lamar Jackson Is Expected to Return This Week

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones: "The problem is this offense appears broken, and it's looking less and less likely that offensive coordinator Greg Roman is capable of getting it back on track in time for a serious January run. No, it isn't all bad as Baltimore averaged 7.1 yards per carry against the Browns six days after gaining 5.1 yards per rush against the Steelers. But Saturday was the latest example of Roman lacking a proper feel for this offense as it's currently constructed."

Ebony Bird's Kristen Wong: "At the beginning of the game, the running plan seemed to work fairly well — the Ravens handed the pigskin off the Dobbins and Edwards 19 times through three quarters, generating 176 rushing yards. Then, for some unknown reason, Baltimore just…. stopped running the ball. In the fourth quarter, the Ravens were down 13-3 in a still winnable game, yet Dobbins had zero carries and Edwards had just one carry for four yards. Given how feeble the pass attack was for the majority of the game, why draw up more plays in the air in the final quarter?"

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "The Ravens' offense is in shambles. Saturday marked the first time Baltimore was held to three or fewer points in a regular-season game since 2008. It's been a tough stretch for the Ravens, who have been held to 16 or fewer points in three consecutive games -- the team's worst such rut since 2000."

Ravens Lose AFC North Lead; Still Control Own Destiny

After the Ravens' loss on Saturday and the Cincinnati Bengals 17-point comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Ravens fell out of first place for the AFC North.