Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Quentin Johnston Remains Favorite, Several New Names Appear

Apr 06, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Stephen Spillman/AP Photos

Todd McShay, ESPN

"Speaking of Johnston and teams that need wide receivers, I like the idea of the big 6-3 receiver in new coordinator Todd Monken's offense. Johnston is still refining his route running, but he has a big catch radius, can make plays in the vertical pass game and will pick up chunks of yardage after the catch. The Ravens averaged 12.2 yards per catch on throws to wideouts last season (23rd in the NFL), so having a player like Johnston on the outside could take the offense to another level.

"There's also the question of who is throwing the passes in 2023. The Lamar Jackson situation is far from settled, and if Baltimore does end up trading Jackson, this is another spot where (Hendon) Hooker could be in play. But if Jackson is back, the Ravens need to focus on getting him more weapons on the perimeter."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"Baltimore may or may not have Lamar Jackson next season. Regardless of who is at quarterback, the team needs more pass catchers. Quentin Johnston is a tall boundary threat who has some ability to shake loose post-catch."

Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated

"This one is a gamble because many draft experts are concerned about Johnston's hands, but the upside is enticing with size, speed and athleticism. If HE can limit the drops, he might develop into a star No. 1 wide receiver."

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Chuck Burton/AP Photos

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"They have to get receiver help for this offense, even after adding Nelson Agholor. Lamar Jackson is likely coming back, so get him another weapon for Todd Monken's passing game. Scouts love Flowers, especially since he was productive with bad quarterback play."

Matt Freedman, Fantasy Pros

"For now, I'm moving Flowers ahead of WR Jordan Addison, but they are still close."

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photos

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

"The rise of the other corners means the Ravens can benefit by getting Smith, the former consensus No. 1 prospect at the position. Smith did look pretty smooth in the positional drills to think he will be a solid plug-and-playmaking starter replacing Marcus Peters."

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Brett Davis/AP Photos

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

"The Ravens could certainly draft another wide receiver as a peace offering for Lamar Jackson, but their pass rush might need some reinforcements if they want to get after the young trio of AFC North opponents they'll see next year."

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photos

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"The Ravens have long adored tight ends, and Todd Monken just had an embarrassment of riches at tight end at Georgia, including Washington."

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Stew Milne/AP Photos

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

"As football becomes more and more positionless, writing about the game becomes as frustrating as it is rewarding. Yes, Bryan Bresee was a defensive tackle for Clemson. However, some of his best tape actually came from him playing as a 5-technique, and he has the length, strength, and athletic ability to blur the line between EDGE and DT. Injuries and personal tragedy harmed his production in 2022, but that could mean Baltimore gets him at a discount."

