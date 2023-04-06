Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Quentin Johnston Remains Favorite, Several New Names Appear

"Speaking of Johnston and teams that need wide receivers, I like the idea of the big 6-3 receiver in new coordinator Todd Monken's offense. Johnston is still refining his route running, but he has a big catch radius, can make plays in the vertical pass game and will pick up chunks of yardage after the catch. The Ravens averaged 12.2 yards per catch on throws to wideouts last season (23rd in the NFL), so having a player like Johnston on the outside could take the offense to another level.

"There's also the question of who is throwing the passes in 2023. The Lamar Jackson situation is far from settled, and if Baltimore does end up trading Jackson, this is another spot where (Hendon) Hooker could be in play. But if Jackson is back, the Ravens need to focus on getting him more weapons on the perimeter."

"Baltimore may or may not have Lamar Jackson next season. Regardless of who is at quarterback, the team needs more pass catchers. Quentin Johnston is a tall boundary threat who has some ability to shake loose post-catch."