Late for Work 5/26: Time to Hop on the Rashod Bateman Bandwagon

Returning Brent Urban: 'It's Great to Be Embraced by Baltimore'

Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban was pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of positive comments on social media after it was announced earlier this week that he was returning to the Ravens, the team he spent the first five years of his career with.

"After looking at social media and all that kind of stuff after I signed, I definitely was surprised with how much positive cheering and all the great messages," Urban said on Glenn Clark Radio on Tuesday. "I'm a low-key guy, so it was nice to see, obviously. I'm a run-stopper and don't get much of the glory, so I wasn't expecting that a whole lot. But it's great to be embraced by Baltimore. It's a place I love, tons of memories. It was great."

Urban, who adds more experience and depth to the defensive line, was a 2014 fourth-round pick. Since leaving Baltimore after the 2018 season, he has played with the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

He believes the Ravens have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

"I think it's a team that has a ton of talent. They're young, and it's a team that's poised to make a run," Urban said. "I think I've lost in the first round every time I've made the playoffs — that goes the last three times I've made the playoffs, so definitely looking to make a run here as my career kind of winds down. That's definitely a very important thing, and I think we've got a great shot here."