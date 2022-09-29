Late for Work 9/29: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay Helping Ravens' Passing Attack 'Put the Fear of God in People'

ESPN Analytics Rank Mark Andrews As No. 1 Pass-Catcher in the NFL

While Bateman and Duvernay have stepped up this season, Andrews continues to show why he is such a special player.

ESPN unveiled its new Receiver Tracking Metrics (RTMs) on Wednesday, which are designed to isolate receivers' play as much as possible. Those metrics, which are based on games played in 2021-2022 (including the postseason), indicate that Andrews is the No. 1 receiver in the league.

"Mark Andrews' exceptional ability to get open and come down with contested catches is what makes him an elite pass-catcher, not just a great tight end," ESPN Analytics' Seth Walder wrote. "That's true despite the fact the Ravens tight end's ability to generate yards after catch relative to expectations is just average."

Walder said the metrics support the case for Andrews, not seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro Travis Kelce, being the top tight end in the game.