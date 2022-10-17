Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards Close to Returning

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101722-Bateman-Edwards
Shawn Hubbard, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) RB Gus Edwards & WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens are close to getting top wide receiver Rashod Bateman back on the field, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Bateman has missed the past two games as he's dealt with a sprained foot suffered in Week 4 against the Bills.

"You guys are going to say, 'You always say that,' but he's close. He's close," Harbaugh said. "We're close on a lot of guys. I'm looking forward to all those guys getting back. We'll be talking about him this week, we'll be talking about him on Thursday."

Bateman still has the second-most receiving yards (243) on the team behind Mark Andrews. He was the team's chief big-play threat before going down, as Bateman averaged 22.1 yards per catch.

Without Bateman, the Ravens have leaned more on Devin Duvernay and their tight ends.

"We're not losing any concepts because he's not out there, but it's one less really good player out there affecting the defense," Harbaugh said.

In addition to Bateman, the Ravens' backfield is about to get stronger as Gus Edwards is also nearing his return to game action. Edwards is entering his third week of practice and must be either moved to the 53-man roster or placed on season-ending injured reserve by Oct. 26.

"Gus is in the mix. We'll see about this week – possibly, maybe next week, maybe Thursday, somewhere in there," Harbaugh said.

J.K. Dobbins sat out the second half of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium because of knee tightness. Harbaugh said Dobbins just didn't feel like he had explosiveness after getting seven carries in the first half.

"That knee is not going to be all of a sudden, 'OK now it's healthy.' This is a process," Harbaugh said.

"You saw it with (Saquon) Barkley and look at him now. I just feel like J.K. is pushing as hard as he can to get through it. He's a really good back right now, no question. And he's only going to get better, and he's going to be better than he's ever been before. What that timing is, it just depends."

Dobbins' knee tightness opened the door for Kenyan Drake, who ran for 119 yards on just 10 carries against the Giants defense.

"The opportunity to get Kenyan started was there," Harbaugh said. "And once you get him started and headed downhill, he's really effective. He's got some speed, some explosiveness. That's positive."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Quarterback Situation Uncertain Again

Shoulder injury to Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson is a concern. Kevin Stefanski after Browns' third straight loss says, 'I don't have a ton of answers right this moment.'

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 6 vs. Giants

Ronnie Stanley played all but eight snaps against the Giants. Demarcus Robinson gets more snaps than Devin Duvernay.

news

What the Giants Said After Beating Ravens

Wink Martindale 'on top of the world' after Giants' win. The Giants were not surprised Lamar Jackson tried to make a play on the interception.

news

Late for Work 10/17: Ravens Off to 'Most Frustrating Start in Franchise History'

Media critiques Lamar Jackson after poor outing. Jeff Zrebiec calls Ravens loss "a clinic on how to give away a game." Justin Tucker's missed field goal shocks Twitter.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Ravens' Loss to Giants

The Ravens are a better football team than the Giants, but it's hard to win when you beat yourself.

news

Lamar Jackson Laments Costly Fourth-Quarter Interception

The Ravens' suffered another frustrating defeat Sunday that was fueled by a costly fourth-quarter interception by Lamar Jackson.

news

Kenyan Drake Breaks Out Against Giants

Veteran running back Kenyan Drake had his best performance since joining the Ravens during Sunday's loss to the Giants.

news

J.K. Dobbins Held Out in Second Half After Knee 'Tightens Up'

J.K. Dobbins had seven carries in the first half, but none in the second at MetLife Stadium.

news

Morgan Moses Heel Injury Isn't Serious

Ravens RT Morgan Moses suffered a heel injury in the first half and was carted to the locker room.

news

Justice Hill Inactive vs. Giants

J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake are the active running backs for the Ravens vs. the Giants.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Find Tickets
Advertising