Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston Return to Practice

Two key starters returned to Ravens practice Wednesday as wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston are on the field.

On the flip side, the Ravens did have seven starters missing from practice: tight end Mark Andrews (knee), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (rest), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (heel), cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest). Guard Ben Cleveland (foot) is also still not back.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as limited with a hip issue. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not seem concerned about either Jackson or Andrews. He said it was a rest day for Andrews.

Bateman hasn't practiced the past two weeks since suffering a sprained foot on Oct. 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He still leads the team's receivers in yards (243).