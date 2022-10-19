Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston Return to Practice

Oct 19, 2022 at 05:33 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Two key starters returned to Ravens practice Wednesday as wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston are on the field.

On the flip side, the Ravens did have seven starters missing from practice: tight end Mark Andrews (knee), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (rest), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (heel), cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest). Guard Ben Cleveland (foot) is also still not back.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as limited with a hip issue. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not seem concerned about either Jackson or Andrews. He said it was a rest day for Andrews.

Bateman hasn't practiced the past two weeks since suffering a sprained foot on Oct. 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He still leads the team's receivers in yards (243).

"Oh, man, it'll do a lot for us [to get him back]," Jackson said. "That's out No. 1 guy. He runs great routes; he's a fast receiver. He's our top guy, so we definitely need him back out there, but he [should] just take his time. When he comes back, I feel like we're going to need him at the perfect time."

Houston hasn't practiced for the past three weeks since suffering his groin injury on Sept. 25 in New England. The Ravens have missed his pressure off the edge, as Houston has 2.0 sacks so far this season.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar was also on the field for his first practice since undergoing hernia surgery at the start of training camp.

The Browns have several high-profile injuries of their own. They had 10 players not practice, including pass rushers Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (ankle), guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion).

