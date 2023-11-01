Rashod Bateman Feels He's 'Getting Back to His Old Self, Maybe Even Better'

Jackson Feels Odell Beckham Jr.'s First Ravens Touchdown is Coming Soon

Jackson talked about Odell Beckham drawing two pass inference penalties and a holding penalty against the Cardinals. One of the interference calls occurred in the end zone, denying Beckham a chance for his first touchdown in a Ravens' uniform, but Jackson thinks Beckham won't have to wait much longer.

"They're holding him. But I believe they have to," Jackson said. "OBJ, he's going to catch the ball, so they have to do their best to keep him away from the ball. They're doing a good job of it right now, but he's going to get on the scoreboard. I believe it's happening fast. It's going to come. It's going to happen."

Jackson said he will continue distributing the ball to receivers based on his reads and won't try forcing the ball to anyone.