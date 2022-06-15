Late for Work 6/15: Analytics Suggest Rashod Bateman Is Primed for Breakout Season

Analytics Suggest Rashod Bateman Is Primed for Breakout Season

A number of pundits are predicting a big leap for Rashod Bateman in his second season, and the Ravens are counting on it since he is their No. 1 wide receiver. Those predictions are based on Bateman's potential and the flashes the first-round pick showed last year in an injury-shortened season.

However, optimism for a breakout season by Bateman goes beyond the eye test, according to Ebony Bird's Josh Siegel. Siegel took a deep dive into Bateman's rookie statistics and the numbers don't lie.

"No matter where you look, the numbers paint a story of a rookie season for Rashod Bateman that was not only productive, but indicative of future success," Siegel wrote.

Siegel noted that it's common for receivers to post better numbers in the second halves of their rookie seasons than the first. Bateman, who missed most of training camp and the first five games of the regular season due to a groin injury, put up similar numbers over his first eight games (in his case from Weeks 6-14) as one would expect from a receiver ready for that second-half breakout, despite playing a smaller percentage of snaps due to his injury.

Per Siegel, here's how Bateman compared with other prominent receivers in their first eight games in terms of catches, yards, touchdowns and snap percentage:

Rashod Bateman: 32/404/0/59%

DeVonta Smith: 33/421/1/88%

D.K. Metcalf: 23/402/4/77%

Jaylen Waddle: 48/413/3/83%

A.J. Brown: 22/348/3/53%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 27/250/0/66%

"What Bateman was doing in those games was no different than most high-profile rookie receivers, but he was putting up those numbers while playing fewer snaps. But when Bateman was ready for a greater snap count, Lamar Jackson was lost for the season," Siegel wrote. "Over the last four games of the year, Bateman's snap percentage increased all the way to 86%, but he no longer had the quarterback with whom those snaps were meant to be played.

"Bateman's target share dropped from 13% over his first eight games to just 9% over the last four, even while playing more snaps. When looking at the basic numbers, it is clear that Bateman was on the correct path as a rookie, but injuries and bad timing meant there was never a chance for there to be a payoff during 2021."

Siegel said advanced metrics also show that Bateman was more valuable than his raw numbers (46 catches, 515 yards, one touchdown) would indicate.

Despite being just 68th in the NFL in routes run due to playing only 12 games and fewer snaps, Bateman still managed to wind up 46th in Football Outsiders' DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), which takes into account the value provided by a player and looks at how many yards they generated over a replacement-level player, before adjusting for the quality of opponent.

"While nothing earth-shattering, that number is still extremely impressive given the context of Bateman's season, and still puts him ahead of players like Diontae Johnson, D.J. Moore, and yes, Marquise Brown," Siegel wrote. "The reason for Bateman's positive advanced metrics is pretty simple — he was really valuable when he played. Perhaps the greatest value a receiver can provide is in being a consistent chain mover and Bateman was just that with a remarkable 29 of his 46 catches going for first downs.

"What's more, Bateman was incredibly efficient, only dropping the ball twice all year while finishing 22nd in catch rate and fifth in contested catch rate according to PlayerProfiler."