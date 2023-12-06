Presented by

Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

Dec 06, 2023 at 04:53 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12623wpwnupdated
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens are healthy coming out of the bye. Every player except one practiced Wednesday as Baltimore prepares to host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday and go on a five-game run to the playoffs.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was the lone Raven who didn't practice and it was because of an illness. The hope is that Bateman can return Thursday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

The most encouraging update is that cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he is prepared to play Sunday. Humphrey missed the two games before the bye with a calf injury but was a full practice participant Wednesday.

"I feel good. Ready to rock," Humphrey said.

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion protocol) and inside linebackers Malik Harrison (groin) and Trenton Simpson (concussion) also returned to practice. Madubuike, who leads the Ravens with 10 sacks, was still limited, however.

Other Ravens who have been dealing with injuries, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), also practiced.

Related Content

news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Return to Ravens Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) did not practice and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited after falling.
news

Ravens Rule Out Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey Doubtful vs. Bengals

The Bengals ruled out WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard, but DE Trey Hendrickson is going to play.
news

Seven Ravens Missing From Tuesday's Practice

Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Ronnie Stanley (knee) aren't practicing, but the most surprising absence may be John Simpson.
news

Marlon Humphrey Day-to-Day With Calf Strain

Ronnie Stanley (knee) is listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Bengals have injury concerns with key players.
news

Four Ravens Are Questionable, Browns O-Line Banged Up

Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) was still limited in Friday's practice. Michael Pierce (illness) returned to practice Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Ravens Practice

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is not practicing again Thursday but came onto the field in street clothes.
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice; Marcus Williams Removed From Injury Report

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
news

Marcus Williams Questionable, Morgan Moses Doubtful to Play vs. Seahawks

Right tackle Morgan Moses is also questionable to play against the Seahawks in Week 9.
news

Four Ravens Return to Practice

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and Odafe Oweh all returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses was out for a second straight day. 
news

Marcus Williams Returns to Ravens Practice, But Six Players Absent

Ravens missing from Wednesday's practice include WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards, OLB Odafe Oweh, and the starting tackles.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising