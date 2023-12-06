Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

The Ravens are healthy coming out of the bye. Every player except one practiced Wednesday as Baltimore prepares to host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday and go on a five-game run to the playoffs.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was the lone Raven who didn't practice and it was because of an illness. The hope is that Bateman can return Thursday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

The most encouraging update is that cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he is prepared to play Sunday. Humphrey missed the two games before the bye with a calf injury but was a full practice participant Wednesday.