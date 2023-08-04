News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Rock Ya-Sin, And Others

Special Teams Standouts Del'Shawn Phillips and Kevon Seymour Are Making Plays Defensively

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and cornerback Kevon Seymour have made their NFL mark on special teams, but they're making plays on defense during training camp. Phillips had interceptions on back-to-back days this week and has been one of the team's most active defenders during camp.

"Del'Shawn Phillips, he's all over the field," Harbaugh said. "How many times has he got his hands on the ball – interception, pass broken up, the ball goes outside he's there waiting for it? He looks fantastic. I'd say the whole linebacking crew is playing well. He probably has been the spark there."

Seymour has put himself into the mix to earn snaps in the cornerback rotation opposite Marlon Humphrey. Staying healthy will be a key for Seymour, who has been plagued by hamstring issues in the past.