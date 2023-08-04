News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Rock Ya-Sin, And Others

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave a health update after Friday's practice on wide receiver Rashod Bateman and several others who have been sidelined.
After participating in positional drills during OTAs, Bateman was sidelined during mandatory minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in his foot. He's on the PUP list and Harbaugh was asked if he expected Bateman to be back when the Ravens host joint practices against the Commanders on Aug. 15-16.
"I don't know, I haven't thought about that," Harbaugh said. "He's doing a really great job. I think there's a chance he'll be out there pretty soon. But again, I don't want to say for sure because that just gets me in trouble. Then you're going to say, 'Well, you said he's going to be back by a certain time.'"
Harbaugh said cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (lower body) and outside linebacker David Ojabo (undisclosed) were both close to returning.
"Rock should be back soon. David should be back soon," Harbaugh said.
Rookie inside linebacker Trenton Simpson has a soft tissue injury and did not practice Friday.
"We're probably play it safe for a little bit, see where it goes," Harbaugh said regarding Simpson.
In a roster move, the Ravens placed cornerback Trayvon Mullen on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Competition for Final Roster Spots at Wide Receiver Remains Close
With Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Bateman leading the way, the Ravens have one of their deepest wide receiver rooms and the battleto earn a place is intense. Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche and Laquon Treadwell are among those who have all made plays during practice.
Treadwell made a one-handed touchdown grab during Friday's practice. Harbaugh said the competition remains close.
"No question," Harbaugh said. "You talk about fifth, sixth receiver making this team, even the practice squad guys, it's just a fight. So many guys are playing well. Guys are stepping up. Of course you've got Tylan and James Proche. They've done very well. Then you've got Treadwell stepping up. Then you've got (Tarik) Black stepping up. Then you've got those young guys popping up making plays."
Second-year Tight End Charlie Kolar Pushes for Role
Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the NFL's most consistent weapons while Isaiah Likely looks ready to make another jump in Year 2 as a more frequent target for Jackson.
However, second-year tight end Charlie Kolar is also having a strong camp and pushing for an offensive role. Kolar was sidelined by groin surgery before last season and appeared in just two games. But he's 100% this training camp and has been making plays throughout the offseason.
"Charlie's doing it, he's showing it, he's making catches, he's blocking well," Harbaugh said. "I think he did a really good job with his body composition. He's bigger, stronger. You walk by him, you see how big he is. He's ready to go. Let's see how it goes with practices and the games. But I expect him to do very well. I think he's going to earn playing time."
The Ravens lost tight end Josh Oliver to the Vikings during free agency and there is a void to be filled as an in-line blocking tight end. Harbaugh believes either Likely or Kolar can fill that role.
"I absolutely do," Harbaugh said. "I watch them in practice. We had the inside run drill today. They've been doing very well. Let's see what happens but they can do it."
Special Teams Standouts Del'Shawn Phillips and Kevon Seymour Are Making Plays Defensively
Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and cornerback Kevon Seymour have made their NFL mark on special teams, but they're making plays on defense during training camp. Phillips had interceptions on back-to-back days this week and has been one of the team's most active defenders during camp.
"Del'Shawn Phillips, he's all over the field," Harbaugh said. "How many times has he got his hands on the ball – interception, pass broken up, the ball goes outside he's there waiting for it? He looks fantastic. I'd say the whole linebacking crew is playing well. He probably has been the spark there."
Seymour has put himself into the mix to earn snaps in the cornerback rotation opposite Marlon Humphrey. Staying healthy will be a key for Seymour, who has been plagued by hamstring issues in the past.
"He's playing DB very well," Harbaugh said. "You know he's going to play special teams well. He's a guy who had high promise coming out. Then he faced a lot of hamstring issues on one particular side and it dogged him for like three different teams. He came in here, we built a plan for him in our training room and our weight room and our performance room. He stuck to it, he's worked really hard ever since and now, knock on wood, he's been doing great with that. I think his talent's really starting to express itself."