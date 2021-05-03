Rashod Bateman Tweets His Jersey Number

Looks like first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman has chosen his jersey number.
The wide receiver from Minnesota will wear No. 12, according to his post on social media.
Other Ravens who have worn jersey No. 12 include Jacoby Jones, Michael Campanaro, Derek Abney and Jaleel Scott. Bateman originally wore No. 13 in college, but he switched to No. 0 last season as a symbol of "zero tolerance for racism in this culture."
Bateman, who was the 27th overall pick, is the second wide receiver the Ravens have chosen in the first round in the last three years, joining Marquise "Hollywood" Brown who was the 25th overall pick in 2019. Brown tweeted several days ago that he is looking forward to playing with Bateman and Baltimore's two other new wide receivers, fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace and free agent acquisition Sammy Watkins.
Other Ravens also appear to be settling on their jersey numbers. Fellow wide receiver Tylan Wallace has chosen No. 16, which was previously worn by De'Anthony Thomas, Kaelin Clay, Quincy Adeboyejo, David Reed, Clarence Moore and Yamon FIgurs.
Cornerback Shaun Wade posted that he'll be No. 29, which was last worn by safety Earl Thomas III and previously Marlon Humphrey.