News & Notes: Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Tyus Bowser 

The start of training camp always comes with updates on who is and is not on the field.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on two players starting camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and non-football injury (NFI) list: wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.

After participating in positional drills during OTAs, Bateman went on the shelf during minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in his foot. He's on the PUP list.

Bowser finished last year on the field after coming back from his Achilles tear at the end of 2021, but a knee issue flared up this offseason. Bowser is on the NFI list.

"Both of those guys are dealing with things that are kind of side issues to their recoveries," Harbaugh said. "No setbacks. Tyus' Achilles is fine. Bateman's Lisfranc surgery is good, is fine. But with that, sometimes other areas compensate and get a little sore. That's what we're dealing with.

"There are some timelines with that. I don't really want to share them right now, but they're reasonable timelines and we'll be excited when they get back."