News & Notes: Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Tyus Bowser 

Jul 26, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Ryan Mink
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Tyus Bowser

The start of training camp always comes with updates on who is and is not on the field.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on two players starting camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and non-football injury (NFI) list: wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.

After participating in positional drills during OTAs, Bateman went on the shelf during minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in his foot. He's on the PUP list.

Bowser finished last year on the field after coming back from his Achilles tear at the end of 2021, but a knee issue flared up this offseason. Bowser is on the NFI list.

"Both of those guys are dealing with things that are kind of side issues to their recoveries," Harbaugh said. "No setbacks. Tyus' Achilles is fine. Bateman's Lisfranc surgery is good, is fine. But with that, sometimes other areas compensate and get a little sore. That's what we're dealing with.

"There are some timelines with that. I don't really want to share them right now, but they're reasonable timelines and we'll be excited when they get back."

Other Ravens who started training camp on the sideline are fullback Patrick Ricard (PUP, hip), cornerback Pepe Williams (PUP), long snapper Nick Moore (NFI, reported Achilles), guard Andrew Vorhees (NFI, knee), and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (NFI).

Lamar Jackson Is Not Wearing Play-Call Wristband

During Wednesday's practice, Lamar Jackson did not wear a play-call wristband, another change for him while directing Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack. Jackson will be given more freedom to make pre-snap adjustments at the line of scrimmage and said the process is going well.

"I just had to learn the terminology of the offense and just learn without using the wristband because Coach Monken, he wants to call it and haul it, so that's what is been so far," Jackson said.

Jackson did not promise he won't wear a wristband during the regular season.

"The playbook might get longer throughout the process, so we'll see," he said with a grin.

John Harbaugh Credits Sala Aumavae-Laulu for Learning Quickly

When Ravens drafted Sala Aumavae-Laulu in the sixth round, he wasn't expected to challenge for a starting role as a rookie. But he took reps at left guard with the starting offensive line on Wednesday and is clearly in the competition to win the job.

Harbaugh said the rookie, who was primarily a tackle at Oregon, has done the work to put himself in the mix.

"(Sala) deserves a lot of credit for working his way into position …to get some time with the ones," Harbaugh said. "That's something he's earned, because of what he's done since he's been here so far. And [as] you know, [we'll take it] one day at a time."

