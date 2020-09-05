Ravens' 16-Year Undrafted Rookie Streak Ends

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090520_UndraftedRookies

When the Ravens announced their 53-man roster Saturday, it was another indication that this could be a particularly challenging season for NFL rookies. No undrafted rookies made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster, ending a 16-year streak.

Undrafted rookies who have made the team in previous seasons include Pro Bowlers like kicker Justin Tucker and fullback Patrick Ricard. Last year, linebacker Otaro Alaka and center/guard Patrick Mekari kept the streak alive. Mekari ended up starting six games, including one in the playoffs.

A new NFL rule for this season allows practice squads to include up to 16 players, and some of the players released Saturday will surely land on the practice squad, putting themselves in position to contribute at some point this season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh encouraged all players who were released Saturday to stay ready. Due to the uncertain circumstances created by the coronavirus, any player who is on the practice squad could potentially be promoted to the 53-man roster at any time.

"It is different this year in that sense," Harbaugh said. "You might need to bring up 10 players or something like that; that's something that you talk to those guys about. So, we talk to them about being ready if you make it to the practice squad – being ready to actually – not just work on developing their game and improving and earning a spot on the roster, but actually being prepared to play the game that week. That's definitely something that they're going to have to think about.

"All these guys are on the brink of making the National Football League. There's really nobody that comes to camp that can't compete at this level; they're all right there."

Harbaugh said anyone on this year's practice squad would be valued heavily due to the unusual circumstances.

"Being on the practice squad this year, in my mind, is like making the team," Harbaugh said. "I think most teams are going to really want to hold on to their guys for their practice squad because they know the system, they're kind of schooled up in the offense and defense, and you have to assume that there's a possibility that those guys will be playing in any given week."

Related Content

Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster Is Set
news

Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster Is Set

Wide receiver Chris Moore made the team despite his broken finger and the Ravens kept three quarterbacks again. The undrafted rookies streak is over.
News & Notes: Expect Fewer Players to be Claimed Off Waivers
news

News & Notes: Expect Fewer Players to be Claimed Off Waivers

Without preseason games to evaluate players, the waiver wire is expected to be less active following Saturday's roster cuts. Former Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore comes back for a tryout. Jadeveon Clowney's name keeps coming up.
SociaLight: Mark Ingram Voted Best Personality in the NFL
news

SociaLight: Mark Ingram Voted Best Personality in the NFL

We already knew this in Baltimore, but Mark Ingram II was the obvious choice.
CB Jimmy Smith
news

News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Fun in His New Role

Jimmy Smith embraces playing multiple positions in the secondary. Patrick Ricard still loves defense, but he may be not be asked to play it. Justin Tucker prepares for different background noise.
Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: Hall of Famer Ed Reed
news

Late for Work 9/4: Ed Reed Says Lamar Jackson Has the 'Heart of a Defender'

Lamar Jackson's follow-up to MVP season among NFL's most compelling storylines. The Ravens are the second-most-popular pick to win the Super Bowl among NFL.com analysts. Baltimore is No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' defensive rankings. The Saints reportedly are pushing hard to sign Jadeveon Clowney.
News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at 100 percent and new weapons on offense, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson feels ready to roll for Week 1.
All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day
news

All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day

The NFL and NFLPA announced a series of social justice initiatives. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/3: Sports Illustrated Writer Predicts Ravens Will Not Win AFC North 

Mark Ingram II is recognized as the NFL's top personality. What are the four biggest games for the Ravens this season? The Ravens are No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' rankings of all 32 offenses. 
Left: G Tyre Phillips; Right: G/C Matt Skura
news

News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Tyre Phillips has shown offensive line versatility, while Matt Skura continues to progress. John Harbaugh says "Free the Big Ten." Will an undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster?
CB Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Biggest Defensive Playmaker?

What's happening in the center competition? What's going on with Dez Bryant? Could a Tony Jefferson reunion be in the cards?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 

Advertising