Recapping Ravens' Six-Man 2023 NFL Draft Class

The Ravens selected six prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, their smallest class since 2009, and it's one that General Manager Eric DeCosta came away quite pleased with.
Just when it looked like the Ravens were going to make only their original five picks, Baltimore traded back into the seventh round, parting ways with a reported sixth round selection in next year's draft, to take another offensive lineman.
Here's who the Ravens selected:
Round 1 (No. 22) – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Flowers is an electric playmaker in a smaller package. He has elite route-running, run after catch, and big-play potential. He'll immediately contribute to the Ravens offense in tandem with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman.
Round 3 (No. 86) – LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Simpson is a freakishly athletic and versatile linebacker who can run and hit in Mike Macdonald's defense and is expected to be a standout special teams player.
Round 4 (No. 124) – OLB Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss
Robinson is a big-bodied (6-foot-6) edge rusher from Canada who blossomed at Ole Miss after moving to the States. The Ravens see a player with a lot of upside.
Round 5 (No. 157) – CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Kelly was a four-year starter at Stanford who had a fantastic junior season and proved at the Senior Bowl, where he was a practice player of the week, that he is a sticky, tough, and versatile man-to-man corner.
Round 6 (No. 199) – OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
Aumavae-Laulu is a big, powerful blocker who has primarily played at right tackle but the Ravens see having the flexibility to shift inside to guard. He'll be another developmental talent in Baltimore's offensive lineman pipeline.
Round 7 (No. 229) – OL Andrew Vorhees, USC
Vorhees (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) was an AP All-American last season as a bulldozing guard. Vorhees tore his ACL at the Combine and still did 38 reps on the bench press afterwards. He will sit out the entire 2023 season, but could be a starter down the line.
