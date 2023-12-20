Late for Work: Ravens-49ers Is the Best Regular-Season Game Since 2007

Not Pursuing Lamar Jackson Was Major Blunder for QB-Needy Teams

Remember back in March when any team in the league could have signed Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet?

Almost immediately after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback, which allowed him to negotiate with other teams, franchises that were considered logical suitors for Jackson stated they would not pursue him, perhaps because they knew the Ravens would match any offer.

It worked out great for the Ravens, who went on to sign Jackson to a five-year extension reportedly worth $260 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time. Jackson is at the forefront of the MVP discussion, and the Ravens (11-3) currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have already clinched a playoff berth.

As for the teams that decided not to make Jackson an offer, they should be kicking themselves.

"When you watch the NFL this month, with all the backup quarterbacks and even some preferred starters flailing around as teams fall further out of the playoff race, remember that none of those teams wanted Jackson," Yahoo! Sports Frank Schwab wrote. " … If you're the fan of a team that stinks at quarterback and doesn't have a lot of hope for next season either, you should be mad every time you watch Jackson play."

Schwab acknowledged that there were "some drawbacks" to pursuing Jackson, but they didn't justify not making the effort.

"He was going to be very expensive," Schwab wrote. "Jackson had an injury history. It would have cost the signing team two first-round draft picks if the Ravens didn't match, though that's not much for a quarterback. Look at the Russell Wilson or Bryce Young trades. Pursuing Jackson and failing would have been awkward for teams that had returning quarterbacks.