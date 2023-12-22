Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-49ers Game

Here's what pundits are saying about the game:

The 49ers' stars give them a slight edge.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "On paper, the Ravens match up well — or at least as well as anyone can against a historically dominant team. They should have answers for a 49ers offense that overwhelms defenses in the middle of the field. And they have the running game to take advantage of San Francisco's most glaring weakness. But, in a game this evenly matched, star power matters. And the 49ers have the advantage there. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner can limit the Ravens' passing game, and Brock Purdy is surrounded by All-Pros. The Ravens beat an elite San Francisco team in Baltimore four years ago, but a road win Monday will be by far this team's toughest challenge."

The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer: "San Francisco is a cut above. They have so many weapons, and Brock Purdy gets the ball to them quickly. That should be enough to neutralize a fierce Baltimore pass rush and smothering secondary."

The Ravens will be hard-pressed to score enough points to win without playmakers Mark Andrews and Keaton Mitchell.

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "Scoring against San Francisco, which allows the second-fewest points per game in the NFL, will be difficult. Lamar Jackon has performed at an MVP level, but the offense is simply less dynamic without tight end Mark Andrews and running back Keaton Mitchell and thus a bit more predictable."

Whether the Ravens can run the ball effectively is one of the keys.

CBS Sports’ John Breech: "As fun as that battle should be, I feel like this game is going to come down to whether Baltimore can run the ball on the 49ers defense. The Ravens are averaging 163.8 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks first in the NFL by MORE THAN 20 YARDS. The Ravens are 9-1 this season when they rush for at least 130 yards, but 1-2 when they don't. When they're able to move the ball on the ground, they play with a lot of confidence. However, I'm not so sure they're going to be able to move the ball on the ground against a 49ers team that ranks third in the NFL in stopping the run this year. Remember that 130 number I just mentioned? Well, it's been the 49ers' magic number, too. The Niners are 1-2 this year when surrendering more than 130 yards on the ground, but 9-1 when they hold a team under 130."

The 49ers will look to exploit the Ravens' run defense.

USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes: "If there's one weakness in Baltimore's defense, it's against the rush, where the Niners are lethal. Christian McCaffrey is averaging 116.8 rushing yards per game over his last four. San Francisco also gets creative in using Deebo Samuel in the rushing game. Playing with all the confidence in the world, I like the 49ers here, especially with the game in the Bay Area."

The Ravens defense is built to neutralize the 49ers' offense.