Ravens Activate Marlon Humphrey From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday morning, setting Humphrey up to return to the field Sunday night against the New England Patriots (3-5).

As a team, the Ravens are also no longer in the NFL's intensive protocol, which means they can practice and hold meetings as normal this week. Their virtual meetings can now be held in-person and they are not required to wear masks/facemasks during practice.

Humphrey is arguably the Ravens' best defensive player and is in the conversation for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. He has 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Humphrey will surely get some time against Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who broke out on Monday Night Football versus the New York Jets with 12 catches for 169 yards.

Another interesting wrinkle to Sunday's game is that Humphrey could be vying for the honor of the best cornerback on the field with Patriots reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore (knee) sat out against the Jets but could return against Baltimore.