Ravens Activate Marlon Humphrey From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 11, 2020 at 09:23 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111120-Humphrey
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday morning, setting Humphrey up to return to the field Sunday night against the New England Patriots (3-5).

As a team, the Ravens are also no longer in the NFL's intensive protocol, which means they can practice and hold meetings as normal this week. Their virtual meetings can now be held in-person and they are not required to wear masks/facemasks during practice.

Humphrey is arguably the Ravens' best defensive player and is in the conversation for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. He has 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Humphrey will surely get some time against Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who broke out on Monday Night Football versus the New York Jets with 12 catches for 169 yards.

Another interesting wrinkle to Sunday's game is that Humphrey could be vying for the honor of the best cornerback on the field with Patriots reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore (knee) sat out against the Jets but could return against Baltimore.

Fellow All-Pro Marcus Peters and others helped pick up the slack with Humphrey sidelined last week against the Indianapolis Colts, as he was in the 10-day isolation window after testing positive for COVID-19. Now the Ravens should have their top three corners – Humphrey, Peters and Jimmy Smith – back on the field with Terrell Bonds and newly-signed veteran Tramon Williams providing depth.

