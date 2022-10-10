Late for Work 10/10: Ravens Are 'Solving Their Defensive Problems'

Harbaugh's Fourth-Down Decision Surprises Media

"John Harbaugh obviously took a ton of heat for his decision [to go for] the touchdown against Buffalo [last week] on fourth down. It didn't work and they lose that game. In this game, bleeding into the game-winning possession, Baltimore's previous possession they marched to essentially the goal line. They were at the 3-yard line. Fourth and about half a yard and in that case, they decide to draw Cincinnati offsides and kick the field goal so I think Harbaugh got it wrong both weeks. I think he should have kicked the field goal in Week 4 and went for the touchdown in Week 5. He doesn't, it ends up not costing him but if it did, it would've been another postgame press conference where Harbaugh's taking a ton of heat but thank God for Justin Tucker."