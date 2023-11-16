Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Game

Here's what pundits are saying about the game:

Can Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald continue to neutralize Joe Burrow?

**Russell Street Report’s Tony Lombardi:** "It seems like only yesterday that Burrow was raining teardrops beyond the outstretched arms of Ravens DB's and into the waiting arms of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, at will. In 2021, Burrow throttled the Ravens for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in two games. Two. Games. His passer rating against the Ravens that season was a blistering 131.1 while averaging a whopping 11.18 yards per attempt. That kind of performance is difficult to erase from the mind of Ravens Flock. And then along came Burrow's kryptonite, at least relatively speaking. His name? Mike Macdonald. Macdonald was hired as the Ravens defensive coordinator in 2022 and since he took the job, the Bengals, particularly Burrow, haven't been quite so prolific. In the four games that the Ravens and Bengals have played since Macdonald's arrival, Burrow's passer rating has fallen 33.9% to a more manageable 85.9. During those four games, Burrow has averaged 216 yards passing per game to go with a total of five scoring strikes and two interceptions. Macdonald has choked down Burrow's production with a varied look of coverages, stunts across the defensive front and a determined effort to mitigate big plays. Burrow's most explosive play vs. the Ravens since Macdonald taking over as DC is 33 yards."

The Ravens defense gives them the edge in what figures to be a close game.

**The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon:** "A stunning six NFL games ended on field goals as time expired last weekend, and it feels like we could see another Thursday night. History certainly favors the Ravens, with Lamar Jackson boasting a career 7-2 record against the Bengals, including 4-1 at home. With Tee Higgins out and Ja'Marr Chase playing through a back injury, Joe Burrow is going to have a tough time against the NFL's best defense."

The Bengals will be unable to overcome injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur: "There is no question the Bengals were looking past the Texans last week. They scored 20 points in the second half, but it was too little, too late. And they are really going to miss WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard this week — especially Hubbard as the Ravens will be able to run the ball and I am not sure the Bengals' Joe Mixon will be able to do the same. The pick: Ravens."

Jackson could have a big game running the ball against a vulnerable Bengals run defense.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Lamar Jackson has won seven of his eight career starts against the Bengals. He's put up modest numbers through the air, completing 61.8 percent of his passes, throwing 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions and logging a 93.9 quarterback rating. It's his legs, though, that have really hurt the Bengals. He's averaged 79.5 rushing yards in his eight starts against Cincinnati, and that's despite one game in which he rushed just twice for 3 yards. Jackson has had more than 50 rushing yards in every other start against the Bengals. The Ravens quarterback has had fewer than 10 rushing attempts in five of his past seven games and has had more than 50 rushing yards just twice since Week 3. Lou Anarumo's defense has struggled to stop the run this year and has traditionally struggled to stop Jackson."

The Ravens can spring big plays downfield against the Bengals.

**NFL.com’s Eric Edholm:** "The Bengals have been a turnover-dependent defense under Anarumo, but this season they're allowing explosive plays at a rate we've not seen in recent years. Cincinnati is 30th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt at 7.38, and the Ravens averaged 7.19 against them in Week 2. Zay Flowers hauled in the Ravens' only pass longer than 20 yards in that game, but it went for 52. He's a game changer and big-play threat for the Ravens, but they have many. Twelve different Ravens have a reception of 20-plus yards this season. Odell Beckham Jr. had a 40-yard TD on Sunday. Mark Andrews hauled in a 36-yarder and was a big factor in beating the Bengals in Week 2. But Baltimore also hasn't received much fireworks from receivers Nelson Agholor or Rashod Bateman lately. The Bengals have playmakers in the secondary, including Cam Taylor-Britt, who had a big fourth-quarter INT last week and has four on the season. But the Bengals' secondary was picked apart by Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud this past Sunday, and they also allowed several big pass plays against the Niners. If Hubbard's replacements can't juice up the pass rush, the Bengals' secondary could be in for a long night."

The Bengals can't afford to lose, and they won't.

**CBS Sports’ John Breech:** "If the Bengals lose on Thursday, that's going to essentially kill any shot they have of winning the AFC North, which is why I think we'll see them in desperation mode. I am mildly concerned at the fact that the Bengals have lost 13 STRAIGHT road prime-time games, but no one has been better than Burrow at ending these ugly franchise losing streaks and I'll say he ends another one on Thursday. … I'll go ahead and say the Ravens blow a fourth quarter lead and the Bengals win on a field goal."

**USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza:** "Both teams are coming off games they should've won and need to rebound to avoid a two-game skid. Baltimore has proven it can't be trusted to close out games, and Cincinnati will face Baltimore with a healthy Joe Burrow this time around. The Bengals return the favor with a road victory to cut Baltimore's lead in the division."

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly: "I look at it like this: This game means a lot more to the Bengals than the Ravens. It just feels ripe for a Burrow signature game for Cincinnati. Burrow hasn't been good, and we all know why. The Bengals are on the road and coming off a tough loss. But they need this one if they have any chance of getting to the playoffs. And oh, yeah, the Ravens' collapse is concerning to me. Give me the Bengals, 30-21."

**The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia:** "Joe Burrow threw a pair of interceptions last week against Houston, but he also made a number of high-level throws. If Tyler Boyd doesn't drop a late third-down pass in the end zone, we might have spent this week talking about Burrow as the MVP favorite. I think the Ravens are the better team, but when Burrow's healthy and in an underdog role, I pretty much always roll with Cincinnati."

The Ravens have had good luck wearing all black.