Late for Work: Ravens on the Cusp of Going Down As One of the Best Teams Ever

Harbaugh Went Against the Grain by Hiring Coordinators From College Ranks and It's Paid Dividends

Harbaugh is categorized as a CEO-type head coach in that he does not have play-calling duties but oversees the entire operation. That includes the hiring of coordinators who do call the plays, and Harbaugh is being lauded for bringing in Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator last season and Todd Monken as offensive coordinator this season.

"Baltimore's current coordinators, Todd Monken on offense and Mike Macdonald on defense, have both fielded top-10 units by EPA per play this season (No. 9 for Monken, No. 3 for Macdonald)," The Athletic's Mike Sando wrote. "Previous coordinators Greg Roman and Wink Martindale coordinated top-five units. Before that, Harbaugh hired Marty Mornhinweg, Marc Trestman, Gary Kubiak, Jim Caldwell and Cam Cameron on the offensive side. On defense, Harbaugh's pre-[Wink] Martindale hires included Dean Pees and Chuck Pagano.

"Could any coach hope to hire better coordinators over a 15-year period? This is where the other playoff CEO coaches must close ground."

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz credited Harbaugh for thinking outside the box by hiring coordinators from college teams.

"Just over two years ago, the Ravens' current offensive and defensive coordinators were facing each other in the College Football Playoff semis," Ruiz wrote. "Mike Macdonald called Michigan's defense, and Todd Monken called Georgia's offense in a 34-11 win for the Bulldogs. On Sunday, the NFL's only pair of coordinators who were both hired directly from college football will be coaching for a spot in a championship game once again. But this time, they'll be on the same sideline.

"The Ravens would have been a good football team with any competent pair of coordinators this season. The roster is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, including the presumptive league MVP at quarterback, but it's fair to wonder where Baltimore would be if it hadn't looked outside of NFL coaching circles to find its top assistants. … No matter how this season ends for Baltimore, John Harbaugh found two coaching stars in Monken and Macdonald in places that other NFL head coaches don't tend to look. Maybe their success will change that."

Harbaugh's Authenticity Resonates With His Players

Another reason why Harbaugh has been so successful over his 16 seasons in Baltimore is his ability to relate to his players.

NFL Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who played for Harbaugh from 2014-2016, said Harbaugh's authenticity resonates.

"I met Coach Harbaugh my rookie year at the Pro Bowl," Smith said. "Because of our relationship that we cultivated at the Pro Bowl [it] was one of the reasons why, when I had the opportunity to go to a team, [it] was his constant communication and openness every time we saw each other at different events throughout the league. And then when the opportunity came to get with each other, it was one of those things, 'Of course.'"

Smith went on to say that it's not just star players that Harbaugh reaches out to. He said Harbaugh remains in contact with former NFL punter Jason Baker, who played just two games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002 when Harbaugh was the special teams coordinator.