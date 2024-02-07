Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Mink: Much of this depends on how things shake out over the next month. With nearly 30 unrestricted free agents, the Ravens have a lot of decisions to make on who they'll bring back and who they won't before the market opens.

Generally speaking, the top needs are going to be at outside linebacker, the offensive line, and running back. I'll rank them in that order.

At outside linebacker, veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy were both on one-year deals and teamed up for 18.5 sacks. That's a lot of production to potentially need to replace if one or both aren't re-signed. After such big seasons, they'll command bigger paydays than they got last offseason. Too big for the Ravens? The good news is Odafe Oweh was the Ravens' most improved player, per Pro Football Focus. His arrow is pointing up and he's a player Baltimore can count on to have a strong 2024. David Ojabo, though super talented, is more of a question mark as he's coming off a second major injury. Tavius Robinson got a lot of valuable reps as a rookie and will be in a key role in Year 2, but the Ravens still need more depth and insurance.

On the offensive line, both starting guards (Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson) are pending free agents. It sounded like Zeitler was ready to sign a contract to return to Baltimore as soon as the season ended, so there could be a quick solution there if the interest is mutual and they can find a price that works. The Ravens do have some young guards (Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and Andrew Vorhees) who could step in. The Ravens also have to at least start thinking about their future at both tackle spots, though that is likely more of a draft priority than free agency.