Late for Work: Pundits React to Ravens Blown Fourth Quarter Lead vs. Browns 

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "The Ravens really should be better than 7-3, but they're not, which is what makes one reluctant to fully embrace them as one of the top Super Bowl contenders. One had hoped over the last month that they'd finally outgrown this disturbing part of their identity that dates back a few years now, but that proved too good to be true."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko: "Another blown two-score lead in the fourth quarter is all too familiar territory. After riding high heading Week 10, today's collapse is a stern reminder that the Ravens are far from being the league's cream of the crop. While they still sit atop the division standings, this was a squandered opportunity to widen the gap."

Russell Street Report’s Darin McCann:"This is the third face-plant of the season, and it's even more alarming when considering the brilliance they often do show. It's all out there for this team still, but these kinds of performances have to stop. Losing is one thing. Constantly pulling the pin on your own grenade is a different animal altogether."

The Baltimore Sun’s Jacob Calvin Meyer: "Nothing like a fourth-quarter collapse to really ruin a Sunday afternoon, eh? It appeared as if the Ravens were going to win their fifth straight game and improve to 8-2. Instead, it was another late collapse. For the third time this season, the Ravens have let what seemed like a sure win slip through their fingers."

Nguyen: "I Still Think the Ravens Are the Best Team in the League"

The Ravens remain 7-3 and in control of their own destiny. They have a top offense and defense in the NFL. And for The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, the loss on Sunday doesn't have him wavering from believing in Baltimore.

"The Ravens game was a wonky one in which they were in control for almost the entire game," Nguyen wrote. "Jackson made some uncharacteristic mistakes, throwing a pick-six in the fourth quarter. I think the Ravens are still the best team in the league."

It will take others some time to give their trust to the Ravens, but a victory against the desperate Bengals (5-4) on Thursday would be an excellent start.

Early Ravens vs. Bengals Expectations

Speaking of the Bengals, The Athletic's Mike Jones and Dan Pompei shared their early predictions on the Week 11 primetime matchup.

"We can expect a physical, hard-fought, signature AFC North battle. Sure, Joe Burrow is going to sling it around, and Lamar Jackson is going to make plays with his arm and his legs," Jones wrote. "But there will be key battles in the trenches and some game-defining defensive plays to help determine the outcome."

"We should expect another game like both teams played Sunday," Pompei wrote. "It was a perfect AFC North Sunday with back-and-forth battles, hard-to-believe plays and raging intensity. We also should expect redemptive performances from Burrow and Jackson, who threw two interceptions each. Both quarterbacks are too good for that to happen again. There is a temptation to say the winner of the Ravens-Bengals game Thursday will be positioned to win the division, but there is way too much football to conclude that. The division is entirely up for grabs, and the Browns and Steelers will be heard from."

