Game Preview: Ravens vs. Broncos

Dec 02, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120122-GamedayPreview

The Ravens (7-4) and Broncos (3-8) will play Sunday at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:

History

The Ravens have won the past two meetings between the two teams, including a 23-7 victory in Denver last year after the Broncos had jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season. The last time the Ravens played the Broncos at home, Baltimore won, 27-14.

Stakes

Baltimore is now tied with the Bengals for first place, narrowing the margin for error to win the AFC North and make the playoffs. The Ravens are also coming off a stinging loss in Jacksonville and are hungry to turn things around this week to start a December run.

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens snap their red-zone troubles?

Baltimore's offense is being held back by a lack of scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The Ravens settled for three short field goals in Jacksonville, allowing the Jaguars to hang around longer than they should have. The Ravens have dialed into the issue this week, but Denver is ranked No. 1 in the league in red-zone defense, so it won't be an easy task.

Can Baltimore's pass rush keep it up?

The Ravens have a league-high seven straight games with at least three sacks. The Broncos have given up the fourth-most sacks in the league (36). Baltimore almost closed the game out against the Jaguars with a Calais Campbell sack. With Russell Wilson not being as mobile as he used to be, the Ravens could tee off with their pass rush.

Will Lamar Jackson heat up?

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman wants to get Lamar Jackson rolling in the passing game. He hit 50% of his passes last week. The Broncos have a top cornerback in Pat Surtain II and their pass defense is ranked third in the league. It will be interesting to see whether Baltimore goes heavy in the ground game.

5 Players to Watch in Ravens-Broncos, Week 13

Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

CB Marcus Peters The last time Peters went against Russell Wilson in 2019, he pick-sixed him in Peters' first game as a Raven. Peters is coming off a tough game against the Jaguars, in which he was targeted on the game-winning touchdown. Peters will be looking to read and react against Wilson, who hasn't played at a high level this year but does only have five interceptions thrown.
1 / 5

CB Marcus Peters

The last time Peters went against Russell Wilson in 2019, he pick-sixed him in Peters' first game as a Raven. Peters is coming off a tough game against the Jaguars, in which he was targeted on the game-winning touchdown. Peters will be looking to read and react against Wilson, who hasn't played at a high level this year but does only have five interceptions thrown.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards In his first game back from his hamstring injury, Edwards ran 16 times for 52 yards. The Ravens need the bus to get rolling against the Broncos defense, which ranks third overall but No. 19 against the run.
2 / 5

RB Gus Edwards

In his first game back from his hamstring injury, Edwards ran 16 times for 52 yards. The Ravens need the bus to get rolling against the Broncos defense, which ranks third overall but No. 19 against the run.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone It doesn't seem like Marcus Williams will be making his return this week. That puts Stone in position for another start after he was targeted several times by the Jaguars. Stone has been rock-steady for much of the year and he'll be looking for a bounce-back game.
3 / 5

S Geno Stone

It doesn't seem like Marcus Williams will be making his return this week. That puts Stone in position for another start after he was targeted several times by the Jaguars. Stone has been rock-steady for much of the year and he'll be looking for a bounce-back game.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews Andrews dropped a touchdown and nearly lost a fumble in Jacksonville. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four straight games. An ultra-competitive player, Andrews will be looking to change that and help the Ravens get past their red-zone woes.
4 / 5

TE Mark Andrews

Andrews dropped a touchdown and nearly lost a fumble in Jacksonville. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four straight games. An ultra-competitive player, Andrews will be looking to change that and help the Ravens get past their red-zone woes.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RT Morgan Moses The Broncos traded one of their best defenders in Bradley Chubb, but Baron Browning brings the heat and the Denver defense can cause problems if Jackson doesn't feel comfortable.
5 / 5

RT Morgan Moses

The Broncos traded one of their best defenders in Bradley Chubb, but Baron Browning brings the heat and the Denver defense can cause problems if Jackson doesn't feel comfortable.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Top Matchup

QB Russell Wilson vs. CB Marcus Peters

It's been a tough first season in Denver for Wilson, who ranks 29th in the NFL in quarterback rating (82.3). The Broncos are scoring a league-low 14.3 points per game. Peters is a crafty veteran always looking to read a fellow veteran's mind, and he has history with Wilson. Peters will be on the hunt for a takeaway Sunday.

