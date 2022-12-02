Game Preview: Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens (7-4) and Broncos (3-8) will play Sunday at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:
History
The Ravens have won the past two meetings between the two teams, including a 23-7 victory in Denver last year after the Broncos had jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season. The last time the Ravens played the Broncos at home, Baltimore won, 27-14.
Stakes
Baltimore is now tied with the Bengals for first place, narrowing the margin for error to win the AFC North and make the playoffs. The Ravens are also coming off a stinging loss in Jacksonville and are hungry to turn things around this week to start a December run.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens snap their red-zone troubles?
Baltimore's offense is being held back by a lack of scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The Ravens settled for three short field goals in Jacksonville, allowing the Jaguars to hang around longer than they should have. The Ravens have dialed into the issue this week, but Denver is ranked No. 1 in the league in red-zone defense, so it won't be an easy task.
Can Baltimore's pass rush keep it up?
The Ravens have a league-high seven straight games with at least three sacks. The Broncos have given up the fourth-most sacks in the league (36). Baltimore almost closed the game out against the Jaguars with a Calais Campbell sack. With Russell Wilson not being as mobile as he used to be, the Ravens could tee off with their pass rush.
Will Lamar Jackson heat up?
Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman wants to get Lamar Jackson rolling in the passing game. He hit 50% of his passes last week. The Broncos have a top cornerback in Pat Surtain II and their pass defense is ranked third in the league. It will be interesting to see whether Baltimore goes heavy in the ground game.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.
Top Matchup
QB Russell Wilson vs. CB Marcus Peters
It's been a tough first season in Denver for Wilson, who ranks 29th in the NFL in quarterback rating (82.3). The Broncos are scoring a league-low 14.3 points per game. Peters is a crafty veteran always looking to read a fellow veteran's mind, and he has history with Wilson. Peters will be on the hunt for a takeaway Sunday.