Game Preview: Ravens vs. Broncos

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens snap their red-zone troubles?

Baltimore's offense is being held back by a lack of scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The Ravens settled for three short field goals in Jacksonville, allowing the Jaguars to hang around longer than they should have. The Ravens have dialed into the issue this week, but Denver is ranked No. 1 in the league in red-zone defense, so it won't be an easy task.

Can Baltimore's pass rush keep it up?

The Ravens have a league-high seven straight games with at least three sacks. The Broncos have given up the fourth-most sacks in the league (36). Baltimore almost closed the game out against the Jaguars with a Calais Campbell sack. With Russell Wilson not being as mobile as he used to be, the Ravens could tee off with their pass rush.

Will Lamar Jackson heat up?