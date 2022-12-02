Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Favorites vs. Broncos

Vinnie Iyer

Ravens 27, Broncos 10 “The Ravens' defense went back to having major lapses against the pass against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. There's nothing like that to worry about with Russell Wilson and an evaporating Broncos' offense, save for the running of fill-in Latavius Murray, who ran for the Ravens last season. Lamar Jackson will do enough running and short passing to keep the ball moving and avoid mistakes, while the Broncos keep folding."