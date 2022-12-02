Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Favorites vs. Broncos

ESPN
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 20, Broncos 10 “The Ravens don’t want to contemplate where they’ll be if they lose to the drain-circling Broncos at home. Lamar Jackson probably won’t go off against a very good Denver pass defense, but it’s hard to imagine the Broncos scoring enough points to keep up with the Ravens’ still-reliable ground attack. Just don’t expect any of this one to be pretty.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Broncos 16
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 17, Broncos 13
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 20, Broncos 13
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 31, Broncos 17
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 25, Broncos 14
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Broncos 18
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 26, Broncos 10 “Finally, a team Baltimore can't blow a lead against. Denver's defense has quietly turned average over the last month, worn down by injuries, the Bradley Chubb trade and trying to hold up a pathetic offense. The Broncos are averaging fewer points per game than any team since the 2000 Browns and there's little reason to think they'll improve against a talented, ornery Ravens group.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Broncos 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 22, Broncos 13
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 20, Broncos 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 24, Broncos 10
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 24, Broncos 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 20, Broncos 9
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 19, Broncos 7
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 27, Broncos 16
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 17, Broncos 12
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 24, Broncos 13
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Broncos 10 “The Ravens' defense went back to having major lapses against the pass against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. There's nothing like that to worry about with Russell Wilson and an evaporating Broncos' offense, save for the running of fill-in Latavius Murray, who ran for the Ravens last season. Lamar Jackson will do enough running and short passing to keep the ball moving and avoid mistakes, while the Broncos keep folding."
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 26, Broncos 10 “The Broncos are lifeless on offense, which is never a good thing playing consecutive road games and especially against a team coming off a horrible loss. The Ravens haven't exactly been lighting things up on offense, but they will do enough here to win it and make the Broncos' season-long misery continue.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Broncos 13
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 13, Broncos 3 “The Broncos’ offense is broken, and it’s not going to get fixed this season. This has the feel of an ugly game.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 20, Broncos 6 “Both teams are frustrated. One of them is good enough to do something about it.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 23, Broncos 13 “I think it’s going to be ugly. I don’t think this is going to be an easy one. … We know the Broncos defense is damn good, but I have no faith in the Broncos offense.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 24, Broncos 6 “The Broncos appear to have completely given up, while the Ravens are going to be furious after losing to the Jaguars. Bad combination for Denver.”