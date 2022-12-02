Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Favorites vs. Broncos

Dec 02, 2022
Kevin Eck

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 20, Broncos 10 “The Ravens don’t want to contemplate where they’ll be if they lose to the drain-circling Broncos at home. Lamar Jackson probably won’t go off against a very good Denver pass defense, but it’s hard to imagine the Broncos scoring enough points to keep up with the Ravens’ still-reliable ground attack. Just don’t expect any of this one to be pretty.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Broncos 16
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 17, Broncos 13
Nate Davis
Ravens 20, Broncos 13
Safid Deen
Ravens 31, Broncos 17
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 25, Broncos 14
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 23, Broncos 18

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 26, Broncos 10 “Finally, a team Baltimore can't blow a lead against. Denver's defense has quietly turned average over the last month, worn down by injuries, the Bradley Chubb trade and trying to hold up a pathetic offense. The Broncos are averaging fewer points per game than any team since the 2000 Browns and there's little reason to think they'll improve against a talented, ornery Ravens group.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 27, Broncos 17
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 22, Broncos 13
Marcas Grant
Ravens 20, Broncos 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 24, Broncos 10
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 24, Broncos 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 20, Broncos 9
Marc Sessler
Ravens 19, Broncos 7
Kevin Patra
Ravens 27, Broncos 16
Grant Gordon
Ravens 17, Broncos 12
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Broncos 13

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Broncos 10 “The Ravens' defense went back to having major lapses against the pass against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. There's nothing like that to worry about with Russell Wilson and an evaporating Broncos' offense, save for the running of fill-in Latavius Murray, who ran for the Ravens last season. Lamar Jackson will do enough running and short passing to keep the ball moving and avoid mistakes, while the Broncos keep folding."

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 26, Broncos 10 “The Broncos are lifeless on offense, which is never a good thing playing consecutive road games and especially against a team coming off a horrible loss. The Ravens haven't exactly been lighting things up on offense, but they will do enough here to win it and make the Broncos' season-long misery continue.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 20, Broncos 13
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Ravens 13, Broncos 3 “The Broncos’ offense is broken, and it’s not going to get fixed this season. This has the feel of an ugly game.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 20, Broncos 6 “Both teams are frustrated. One of them is good enough to do something about it.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 23, Broncos 13 “I think it’s going to be ugly. I don’t think this is going to be an easy one. … We know the Broncos defense is damn good, but I have no faith in the Broncos offense.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 24, Broncos 6 “The Broncos appear to have completely given up, while the Ravens are going to be furious after losing to the Jaguars. Bad combination for Denver.”

