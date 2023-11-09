Ravens and Browns Have Top Defenses That Hate Giving an Inch

The Browns have a different defensive style than Baltimore's, but it's also extremely effective. It starts with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who's tied for second in the league in sacks (9.5), and who is difficult for any one player to block.

Garrett was limited to one sack and three quarterback hits against the Ravens in Week 4, but Baltimore led 21-3 by halftime and Lamar Jackson had a season-low 19 passing attempts. The Ravens may look to neutralize Garrett with their running attack, which is ranked No. 1 in the NFL and coming off a 298-yard performance against the Seahawks.

However, for Jackson to throw effectively Sunday, the Ravens will need to keep Garrett away from him. That presents a challenge not only for left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but for Baltimore's entire offensive line because the Browns will line up Garrett in different spots, trying to put him in the best situation to be a disruptive force.

Cleveland's blitz packages may not be as diverse as Baltimore's, but with Garrett, being exotic isn't always necessary.

"He's definitely a guy that you have to know where he's at," Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum said. "(He's) one of the best D-ends in the league [and] one of the best defenders in the league.

"The tape speaks for itself. He's a guy that has all the tools. Just his size, strength and speed – it definitely makes it challenging. That starts with the gameplan. Just trusting our fundamentals and technique to get the job done."

Under first-year Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz, who attended Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles as their coordinator in 2018, the Browns' defense has gelled like never before in Garrett's career.

As Garrett has said, Cleveland's defense isn't just a one-man show. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who will likely spend time defending both Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., is a two-time Pro Bowler. Safety Grant Delpit, linebackers Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah and cornerback Martin Emerson are all playing at a high level.

"They're very aggressive. They're very attack oriented," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "They're kind of the mindset of a puncher, they come out swinging, and they're downhill at every level – tight coverage all the way up to linebackers downhill versus the run. They understand who they are, and they play well, very hard.