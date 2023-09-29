Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

Slight Majority of Pundits Pick Browns to Beat Ravens

The Ravens know a little something about having a dominant defense. That's exactly what they'll be facing when they travel to Cleveland Sunday to play the Browns in an early AFC North showdown.

Led by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, the Browns have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, allowing just 10.7 points per game. The unit has been even stingier than that number suggests, as the offense has given up more touchdowns (two) than the defense (one).

Largely because of the Browns defense, a slight majority of pundits (30 of 54) are picking Cleveland (2-1) to hand the Ravens (2-1) their second consecutive loss.

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Browns will prevail in what will be a physical, low-scoring game.

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "With defense being the strength for both teams over the first month of the season, this one has the potential to be an old-school AFC North clash with the Ravens aiming to improve to 2-0 in the division and the Browns wanting to show everyone they're for real. I'm not convinced either one of these offenses is ready to rise to the occasion against such impressive talent on the opposing side, which will keep this a low-scoring game. Baltimore is looking healthier than last week, but injuries continue to stunt John Harbaugh's team early in the season. That reality and home-field advantage will help the Browns win 17-16."

Pro Football Network’s Michael Freer: "This figures to be a tight battle all the way. While it's difficult to see a lot of offensive fireworks in the works, I think Cleveland's defense is on the verge of a special season, and that will be enough to get the Browns over the hump in this contest."

The Browns defense will stymie the Ravens' passing game.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Baltimore's passing game has yet to realize its potential under [Offensive Coordinator Todd] Monken. In fact, the unit is currently ranked among the league's bottom 10. Meanwhile, Cleveland's defense has been historically good. The Browns have allowed the fewest yards, yards per play and first downs through three games since the 1999 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They haven't allowed any red-zone points, either. Lamar Jackson is special, but the Browns defense is simply on another level right now."

USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes: "Cleveland's defense under Jim Schwartz looks like it could be the league's best with that ferocious pass rush and clamp-down secondary. The Ravens are dealing with the injury bug yet again and Baltimore's offense — if it can't develop a consistent passing game — plods through games in a way that makes it hard "to see them outscoring Cleveland."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "[The Browns defense] is going to swarm, it's going to harass, and it's going to slow down the Ravens offense, and I think the Browns are going to win this one."