Ravens-Chiefs Post-Game Quotes (1/28)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening Statement: This is where I'm hanging my hat, at this point, but, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and to not harm you, plans to give you hope in the future. Wait for the Lord and be strong," and that's for me. What questions do you have?"

After a loss like this, what was your message to the players?* (Jamison Hensley)*"I was proud of them. I'm proud of the season that they had. I feel like it was a team that had a lot of challenges. I don't think it was a team that was too highly touted coming into the season by the pundits and the prognosticators and all that, and I think they proved a lot of people wrong, all year. The quarterback made a statement all year. [We have] so many players that had so much to prove. I think of a guy like John Simpson, just off the top of my head, who had so much to prove and to come in and play the way he did. Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, just two guys that came in late that didn't seem like anybody else wanted, and they came in and played the way they did. There are so many stories on this team – so many individual stories. The message is, 'Eyes straight ahead. [Keep] your chin up, your chest out, and understand what you did accomplish.' I'm proud of them."

What's your immediate thought as to why the offense wasn't able to put its best foot forward?*(Childs Walker)*"We just weren't able to ... We had a couple opportunities to score down there. We didn't get the touchdowns. It was really a defensive struggle if you step back and look at the whole game. They were able to score the points, and we weren't."

How tough was it to come back from WR Zay Flowers' turnover? I know there were a couple of pivotal moments there that seemed like opportunities?*(Kyle Goon)*"We were fighting like crazy to get back in it. Strategically, we moved the ball back down the field. We were fighting to get the ball back at the end with the clock and everything, and they hit the one pass. We were close to getting the ball back at the end to have a chance to score. That's what we were trying to do. You're against the clock there [and calling] a lot of different strategic moves to try to get that done, and then they hit the one pass."

Sixteen rushing attempts is definitely not what you guys normally do.*(Reporter)* "It was that kind of a game, I'd say. That's the way it worked out. [That's] the way the game went."

How disappointing were some of the penalties where it seemed like maybe losing composure at a couple of points cost you?"[I] really don't have anything to say about those until I get a better look at them."

What do you say to Lamar when he's had the season he's had? I know he's not going to like that performance today.*(Morgan Adsit)* "I told [Lamar Jackson to] stand up tall. He's had a great season. His performance today was all heart. He fought. He went out there and gave it everything he had, so I don't think that's anything that I'd be disappointed in."

What was the message in the locker room afterwards? I know you told them you were proud and all*that.(Jerry Coleman)* "That was the message."

Despite what happened in the regular season, what was their reaction afterwards? Did anyone stand up and say anything after you did?*(Jerry Coleman)*"No. Guys were talking to one another. We said the Lord's prayer. We said that."

Was CB Marlon Humphrey not able to go in the second half? We didn't really see him out there after halftime.*(Luke Jones)*"Yes. It was just the way we went. I'm not sure exactly where [Marlon Humphrey] was at physically, but he played as much as he could. I can tell you that. That's how Marlon works."

The Chiefs lost a fumble out of the end zone last week. Is reaching for the goal line something that you coach or coach to avoid?"We coach two hands when you reach for the end zone. [Zay Flowers] had two hands on the ball."

Was there anything in particular about their defensive plan that you felt like was making it particularly hard on your offense? (Adam Kilgore)"No. They did what they always do. They're very well-coached. They play hard. Spagnuolo, Steve Spagnuolo, 'Spags' – my good friend 'Spags' – is a great coach."

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR.

On the toughest part of seeing this season come to an end so suddenly:"It's kind of how life goes. The toughest part is it ended and not having an opportunity to see the men that you work so hard with in this room to have the opportunity to play in the game that we all dream of as kids. Going up against an incredible team, incredible champions, it was championship football today, and they came out on top."

On what this team has meant to him:"It's been everything for me. Sitting out a whole year, coming here, seeing these guys, seeing the way they prepare, seeing the way that they fought – it's been so much to my life. Apart from my son and family, football is something that I've dedicated my entire life to, so, it sucks to come up short. Not everything goes the way that you want in life; you're going to have adversity, [and] you're going to have moments of letdown, but you've just got to keep your head [high] and continue to fight."

On his words of encouragement to QB Lamar Jackson and WR Zay Flowers:"Just, through experience, the things that I've learned – and these are special guys. They have long, healthy careers – God-willing – ahead of them. [I] was just letting Zay [Flowers] know [that] he's going to be a special player, and this is a moment in [his] career that ... It's never going to break you; it's always going to make you. And just being able to be there for him however I can ... I feel the same way that they do. I wanted to win. I wanted to be playing in the Super Bowl. I came here and was going to give everything I had, regardless of the situation, regardless of anything, for that matter. I was just kind of sharing that it's going to be alright. It's just unfortunate – the way it ended."

On what the Chiefs' defense did that was so difficult to overcome:"Sometimes, you've just got to tip your hat to them. That's a championship team, and they came out, and they played better ball. Like, that's the only thing I can think of – is they played better ball. We didn't execute, didn't make the plays when we needed to make them. That's just ... That's the only thing I can think of."

On how disappointed he is for QB Lamar Jackson to come up short of his ultimate goal:"I mean, I think it's disappointing for everybody. When you have a player like Lamar [Jackson], who, 30 years from now, we'll speak Lamar Jackson's name, and everyone is going to know and remember. There are certain moments that define you – defying moments – in your career, and this is just one that will be in his career. The greats have all been through tough times, and I don't think this is going to stop him from wanting to get to ultimate goal. I think, if anything, he's going to work even harder. He wants it bad. I had never seen somebody so locked in and just in their flow and in their era, and I just felt like it was his time. And like I say, sometimes things happen in life, and it doesn't go the way that we plan. It's just about, what do you do from here?"

On if he feels a mixture between knowing the Ravens will bounce back and understanding that these opportunities don't come along very often:"Yes. We were in the meeting, and one of the coaches was talking about how he's been to this AFC or NFC Championship game 10 times, and he's only won two Super Bowls, so these moments don't come by. It takes a lot of hard work to be able to get here; that's why the stakes are so high, [and] that's why these players feel the way that they feel – because they've dedicated time away from their families. The hard work that you have to put in; I don't think people really see that. They see the results, and they see what happens for their fantasy teams, and they see what happens for things that, to us, it doesn't really matter. Like, there is a game within a game that lies here in this locker room. And you spend more time with the brothers in here than you do with your actual family, so it's tough to have these moments. I don't think anybody in here wanted this to be the outcome, but it's just the way it went today."

On how his relationship with WR Zay Flowers has evolved and developed this year:"For me, it was about whatever role that they wanted me to play, I was going to be that. And Zay [Flowers] is forever 'Little Bro' to me, and all of these guys in that room can call – I'm one call away any single time, regardless of the outcome today. Just being able to share that moment with him ... Like, 'Bro you're going to be straight.' It's tough. Yes, you may hear something about this, [but] it's just the way that the world is. That's how they're going to be. So, [I told him to] just keep his head, just like everybody else in here. There is no one play that defines a game. There was still a lot of football that was left in the game. But these moments you'll be able to learn from and become a better man [and] a better player – [from] all of those things."

On how tough this will be to get over, given what he had to put himself through from a physical standpoint:"Yes, it sucks; there is no way around it. It's funny, because I worked from February 22, 2022, until this point, and I haven't stopped since. And there have been some bumps in the road, and there has been some hard times. Your body ... It's a lot of demand on your body, [and] it's a lot of hours that people don't see, where you're at home, you're doing rehab, [and] you're doing all of these things. And I was just finally feeling [and] starting to feel even better, as this game approached. [I] just wanted to be able to leave my mark, like everybody in here. These are the games – I was telling some of the younger guys, like, 'This is where your legacy is made. This is where it's started at, at least.' So, there [are] no real words, but it sucks. I wanted to be playing in the big game. We just didn't take care of business."

On his future:"To me, if there is anything I felt about myself – regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that – is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have [stuff] in the tank. It's just unfortunate – the way that it went today – because, to me, it's so much bigger than one person in this room; it was [about] just being able to have that moment with these guys you've worked so hard with. So, for me, as far as my future, [I'll] just take a step back, breathe for a second, pick [my] chin up, just know that life goes on, and we'll figure out what's next after that."

On how surprised he was that the offense couldn't get it going early in the game:"I mean, last week, it was 10-10 at halftime. Somedays are slower than others, [and] it's just about ... It was just about finishing today, and we just didn't get to finish. I don't really think it ... I don't know how important it is – how you start. It's all about how you finish, and we just didn't do that today."

On if he would like to come back to the Ravens next year:"I mean, I absolutely love this place. I don't know the political answer to that question, but I've enjoyed every single moment. I always talk about [how when] I went to the Rams, it made me fall in love with football again, and being here ... Coach 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh, owner] Steve [Bisciotti], 'EDC' [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] ... This felt like a home. It felt amazing for me. The city of Baltimore ... I wanted it for the city of Baltimore more than anything. I wanted them to be able to have that moment [when] we're all standing on the field, and 'The Bank' [M&T Bank Stadium] is rocking, but [we] just came up short. So, like I [said], I'll take a step back, evaluate the future and just go from there."

On if he believes this team can get back here next year and eventually win that ultimate goal:"I mean, I don't know how to answer that. The players that we have here ... You see [that] we made it here, [but] it's never a shoe-in. But at the end of the day, I believe in the guys in this room, and if they're the same guys they were this year, then I don't see why they wouldn't be right back here – the same as [how] the Chiefs were there last year, and they're right back here. Some teams just have it, [and] some teams always have to go and find pieces to make it. Like, this team has every single piece that they need, so I don't see why not."

On how special of a memory this whole season will be:"Yes, I'll never forget anything about it. I remember the phone calls before even signing, like, 'Do you think you'll be cool in Baltimore? It's not the most fun in the world.' And it's like, I actually had ... This year, to me, was a year that I'll never forget in my entire life. So, again, like I [said], it's just unfortunate – the way that it ended. But when you're going against one of the best teams in the world, and they've shown it year in and year out, sometimes you've just got to tip your hat. And they played better than we did today."

On if falling short is even more painful given his love and passion for the team:"No, the pain is ... The pain is going to be there. You put so much into it, and when it doesn't go the way that you want, it doesn't matter. Nothing matters. This moment – you feel this moment how you feel it."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

On how he describes his teammates' support and the good and the bad and everything that happened in the game:"I mean, those are my brothers – they are going to ride with me no matter what. That's all."

On the emotions of the season and getting to this point: "It's fun winning. When you get to the playoffs, you want to win, but sometimes the best team doesn't always win."

On if he thought he broke the plane of the goal line: "Yes, I thought I did, honestly, but I'll learn from my mistakes."

On what he's feeling in his heart and his head right now:"I wanted to win, that's it."

On if he cut his finger after the fumble:"No, I had a cut already. It just opened up again."

On what he thinks about the potential of the Ravens in years to come:"We'll just try to come back next year and get it done. [We'll] come back together as a team. This is a tough one, so we have to work towards next year."

On if it felt like the game was going differently, production-wise:"We didn't do what we wanted to, but we still had a chance to get it done."

On how it feels hearing teammates say they don't want him to feel defined by one play: "Like I said, those are my brothers. I don't expect anything different from them. We all have each others' backs."

S KYLE HAMILTON

On the emotions he's feeling after the loss:"It's tough. You don't really think of this outcome, and what happened is kind of a shock. But I respect every guy on this team, [and I] respect [the Chiefs]. It's a great team. [They have] great players, and they did what they needed to do to win. But for us, I feel like it was more of us making more mistakes, and I think that's the bright side; we can come back on this over the offseason. It's going to hurt for a minute, but we can build on it."

On if there was anything that Kansas City's offense did that he didn't anticipate:"Nothing in particular. I thought we played a pretty good game all around, on defense. I gave up the touchdown to start the game, and I feel like I shocked everybody and whatever. And then we shut them out in the second half, I think. That just shows how resilient we are on our side of the ball. I think they only scored three points after the first quarter. Things didn't fall our way, but I'm still proud [and] thankful to play with every single one of those guys on defense."

On knowing they were so close to making it to the Super Bowl: "It sucks, but I'm not really worried about what our record was [in the] regular season. We came this far ... Whatever this and that ... It's a one-game season at this point, and we didn't win this game, so we have to live with that and go into the offseason with something to build on."

On how excited this group is for what the team could achieve in the future:"I think we have that same mentality every year, no matter the personnel, whoever this or that. I think just being a Raven [means] coming in, working hard, grinding, [and] work for everything that you get. We came this far and got the No. 1 seed and all that stuff, [and] put ourselves in this position because we worked for it. So, back to square one again. [We'll] do the same thing, and hopefully, next year, win this game and get to the Super Bowl."

On how much penalties affected the game:"Penalties affect every game – some more than others. It seemed like a lot didn't go our way, but [the referees] are human at the end of the day. I'm not going to blame the game, this and that, on the referees. [If] we take care of what we need to, we win that game. But it does affect the game."

On what he thinks that this game came down to: "I couldn't even tell you. They came out hot. They started fast, [and] we were playing catch up the rest of the way. But I thought we settled in and showed some resiliency."

On how he thinks the team handled TE Travis Kelce: "Well, for the most part, except for me giving up a touchdown, but that's on me. It was man-to-man, [and] it was great throw [and] catch; you have to live with it. But I thought, me, personally, I responded well to it. But as a defense as a whole, we schemed it up to where you couldn't break the game open, and I feel like we do a good job of that – keeping them contained. [Patrick] Mahomes made some great plays, as well, and that's why I credit them with the win. They have great players who are going to make plays, and they just made more than us."

On if the defense made any second-half changes on TE Travis Kelce:"Not particularly. That's one thing I think that makes us so great; we're consistent with our message and consistent with our gameplan, and we don't go into halftime and change everything up just because we started off a little slow, and I think it goes to show. We came out in the second half and shut them out, and it's just a testament to everybody on this defense locking in. And even props to the offense and special teams guys, as well. They were fighting the whole game. Things weren't going our way as a team, as a whole, but it's going to happen in this league."

RB JUSTICE HILL

On his thoughts after the game:"I feel like we're the best team, but we just didn't execute. You have to play your best ball or you go home, and we just didn't execute today."

On what was different today:"They just outplayed us. It's simply that. They're a championship team for a reason."

On any silver lining in defeat:"I feel like we've been here a couple of times, and we can never take it all for granted. Every year is a new team and we just had a special team this year. These are special guys. I just wish we had won it all, but we'll come back next year."

On this team never being together again:"We made some memories; we made some great memories this year. [Ravens general manager] Eric [DeCosta] does a great job of bringing guys in and I have no doubt that the team he will build next year will be strong, but right now, it hurts."

On chances missed in the red zone:"Got to get points. That's something we've done all year, go down there and score points, but we just didn't do that today."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

On how disappointing the outcome is and falling short of the team's goal:"It's crazy. We had some opportunities out there. We've just got to take advantage of them. [We] can't turn the ball over, fumble, [throw an] interception [or] stuff like that. That gave them opportunities to put points on the board and win the game. We get in that red zone, [and] it's been our touchdown all season. We've just got to finish, and we didn't do a good job on finishing. The defense did a wonderful job and held a great offense to 17 points. We've got to execute. We scored one touchdown, and that's not like us. That was early on in the year. [There are] no excuses, though. We've got to take advantage."

On what he saw on the end zone throw to TE Isaiah Likely:"I [saw] Tampa 2. I [saw] Tampa 2, and I [saw] both of them trailing [Isaiah Likely], and I didn't want to throw it all out of the end zone. I just tried to let him turn around and make a play. I thought it was going to be a [pass interference], but it is what it is. The safety made a great play and made an interception."

On how proud he is of the whole team this season:"I'm very proud of my team. [We had a] new system, offensive coordinator [Todd Monken and] different things. [There were] different things we [saw like] motions [and] stuff like that. [We had] adversity at the beginning of the season. We [weren't] playing well. People didn't know what the Ravens offense or defense was going to look like, and we made it all the way to this point. Our goal was short. We made it here, but we've just got to finish next time, but I'm very proud of my team [on] all phases."

On if he feels like the team was trying to do too much and battle back at times:"No. We're trying to win. I don't think you're doing too much when you're trying to win out there. You thought so?" *(Reporter: "No. I was just asking a question.") *"Oh, for sure. For sure. No, I don't think so, though."

On if he was surprised that the Kansas City Chiefs blitzed them on almost 50 percent of drop backs:"No, not really because we [saw] on film [they] blitz here and there, but 50 percent, that's different. We [weren't] expecting that, but sometimes ... They have lanes. We got intermediate routes, and they jump in. [I] can't just throw the ball and try to make them tip the passes, so I'm trying to make something happen, but they did a great job."

On if there is anything he observed in this game that he wants to emulate next season:"I mean, [they had] no turnovers. They played the game basically perfect. They put points on the board. I felt like if we wouldn't have turned the ball over, we definitely would have had a shot. We definitely would have came out with a win, but they did a great job not turning the ball over and putting points on the board."

On if he's more frustrated or hopeful right now:"I'm not frustrated at all. I'm angry about losing. We were a game away from the Super Bowl. We've been waiting all this time, all these moments for an opportunity like this, and we fell short, but I feel like our team is going to build. This offseason, we're going to get right, get better, grind and try to be in this position again but on the other side of victory."

On if there were opportunities to run the ball more:"We could have ran the ball. We were down, and we just tried to put points on the board, tried to get the ball down the field, and we've just got to make something happen."

On what made the Chiefs' defense so difficult to score on:"We turned the ball over. We were driving the ball, we just ... They made great plays [like a] fumble, interception [and] stuff like that. [If] we keep the ball in our possession, we're putting points on the board."

On what he said to WR Zay Flowers after the fumble at the goal line:"We're going to get it back next time. We're not worried about that. We all make mistakes. It's [Zay Flowers'] first season. It's my first time in this situation. It's his first time in this situation. We're going to bounce back. Nobody played the game perfect."

On the vibe of the locker room:"We're mad. I understand Coach [John Harbaugh] is going to give a speech. That's his job, but we're mad. We got to this position. [We were] one game away from the Super Bowl – what I've been talking about and my team has been talking about all season – and we fell short. Like I said, the offense, we didn't put [enough] on the board. We scored once. That's not like us. We drove the ball down the field – that's cool – but we've got to put points on the board. I feel like my team is just angry. [We're] not frustrated; we're just angry, because we know how hard we worked to get here."

On why the team wasn't able to finish drives like they normally do:"Like I said earlier, [it was] turnovers. They [were] batting the ball down, but I've still got to navigate the throw the best way I could. We've just got to put points on the board. That's our job. We get paid to do that, and we scored once today. They scored twice on offense. We've got to do better."

On what more he can do next season so this outcome doesn't happen again:"We've just got to put points on the board. That's the thing right now. There's nothing we could have done better to prepare for the game. If we [had] put points on the board, and we'd be talking about something else right now."

On what he takes from this season:"Just how hard we fought. We [were] facing adversity all season. Nobody thought we [were] going to be in this position [with a] new system, new guys [and] whole new team. We've got some vets that came on with the team. People didn't think we were going to be in this position, but we [were]. Next time, we've just got to finish."

C TYLER LINDERBAUM

On the battle with the Chiefs:"Credit to the Chiefs and best of luck to them, but I'm proud of these guys, the guys we have on this team. I'm forever grateful for this team and the season we had."

On what the future for this team looks like:"I'm just going to focus on what's happening right now. I'm thankful for the team we had this year, proud of the things we were able to accomplish, but certainly, this one stings."

On the way the game played out:"I thought the defense stepped up when they needed to. Kansas City did a good job of controlling the ball early, but at the end of the day, we [offense] have to go out there and make some plays, which didn't happen. Just credit to them for how they played, but I'm grateful for the guys on this team. We never quit, and that's one thing I'm proud of."

On the Kansas City defense:"They played hard. They played better than us today. We saw on tape they were a good defense. They played well all year, and we didn't come out and perform like we wanted to today."

On a lesson to be learned from today:"Right now, it's hard. Obviously, we need to look at the tape. But again, I'm just grateful for this team. This opportunity doesn't come often. Wish we could get this game back, but that's not how it works, and we're just going to have to learn from it."

T MORGAN MOSES

On if he was surprised that the team did not get the run game going early on: "No. Obviously, [the Kansas City Chiefs] game-planned like we game-planned. We block [for] what's called. At the end of the day, we just fell short of some things today. That's what it is. Hats off to them. They game-planned. They were the better team today, and hats off to them."

On if there was anything in the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive gameplan that did not show up on film:"No. We knew who [the Kansas City Chiefs] were. They have great players. They have great scheme. 'Spags' [Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] has been in the league for a long time. Hats off to them. It sucks, because obviously you're one game away from being in the dance. That's an opportunity that a lot of guys in this locker room would love to be at, but at the end of the day, we didn't capitalize on the things that we needed to do and execute the decisions that we needed to make out there. We didn't execute on them, and that's where we fell short."

On how unfortunate it is to fall short in areas of the game that they have been so good at this year:"It's football. That's the beauty of football right there. You have to go out there and line up every day [and] every game. [The Kansas City Chiefs] just had a gameplan. They executed. We didn't. We fell short of some things. Obviously, you would like to use the saying of, 'I would love to have this back or this play back,' but you can't get those plays back. You have to learn from them and move forward. It's not over. Like I said, any time you have a quarterback like Lamar [Jackson], you have an opportunity to play in games like this. A lot of us are fortunate. A lot of us haven't been able to be in this type of spotlight. Even for the vets, you learn from it, and you go back in the offseason, and you work on the things you need to work on, and you get better at it."

On if it put pressure on the offense when the Chiefs' offense scored so quickly on their first possession and how they stayed within themselves: "It's football. [The Kansas City Chiefs] are a prolific offense. Obviously, they have Patrick Mahomes and they have the scheme that they've been running for years. Hats off to them. We have to answer, and I think we did that. We came out [on] our second drive and put a touchdown on the board. We just have to continue to have success. Obviously, we just fell short of it today."

NT MICHAEL PIERCE

On how he handles the sudden finality of the season ending: "I'm still trying to figure that out quite honestly. We've been bounced from the playoffs before. We did not play our best game. That's something that's going to be heavy on us all. I don't know right now. Everybody's disappointed, but we'll figure it out."

On if it is so much more difficult going home knowing they did not play their best game:"Definitely. You plan, [and] you work throughout each offseason [and] throughout the season to make sure to get to these games and expect to play your best game. For multiple reasons, it did not happen today."

On the adjustments that were made to control the game after the Chiefs scored their last touchdown of the game in the second quarter: "I think guys just got settled. We go over the formations and all that stuff that they do and the bag that [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid has. Guys got settled in. It was just too late."

On if someone told him before the game that the Chiefs would not score a touchdown in the second half and only score 17 points:"I thought we would've won, but the fashion in which they scored plays a big part. [Defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] has stressed all year to start fast. We did that a lot of times, but not today. That's really what happened. They jumped on us early, and we were fighting back from then on. As a defense, you definitely don't want to put yourself in that kind of position."

On the offensive message and if he had to lift anyone on the unit up like QB Lamar Jackson: "No. I think this is just on the team. As a defense, we had way too many penalties, personal fouls – all that kind of stuff. It's a team failure. It's not on Lamar [Jackson] or the offense or any of that. It's everybody. That's how we came in, as a family. That's how we're going to go out, as a family. So, no, [it's on] everybody. I didn't play my best game today either. Everybody has their own role in this loss. You analyze it, use it, internalize it and start all the way over."

On if the Chiefs did anything that surprised the defense: "No. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce – they have great players. You scheme yourself [and] try to put yourself in positions to stop those guys. We got it done. It's just way too late, so credit to them. They played a great game, especially early. Our defense just got ... We got started way too late."

On how Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce had so much success early in the game and what was done to stop him: "I'm not in the secondary. It stings. [Travis Kelce is] a future Hall of Famer. He knows where to be, and they were just on point. [Isiah] Pacheco didn't run for 100 [yards], but he had time to run. What a great offense, obviously. [They're] probably Super Bowl champs, but at the end of the day if we play that game nine times out of 10, I'm pretty sure we'd have less penalties and play a lot better. We just didn't have our best game today for whatever reason."

On how he processes the season coming to an end quicker than expected: "I don't really know. Somebody just asked me that. Like I said, I'm just in shock. If we'd have played our best game, I think I would feel a little better. At the end of the day, you prepare each and every offseason to win a Super Bowl [and] put yourself in that position and to get in these type of positions. [We've] fallen short. It hurts, especially when you have those kind of games where we just didn't play our best game and give ourselves a good chance."

LB PATRICK QUEEN

On tonight's game:"I think we played as hard as we could, but unfortunately, we didn't make the plays we needed to when we had to."

On his emotions right now:"Low. We put so much work into it, every day, every practice, the grind, OTAs, training camp, and going through the season. Every single guy in this locker room has put everything he has into it, and we've developed bonds and it's just really tough to see this outcome. All this that we've been working for and now it comes to an end."

On why it didn't go their way today:"It's playoffs, obviously, and the team that shows up continues playing. That's just something that we didn't do well enough today."

On sharing thoughts with players embracing after the game in the locker room:"The usual. I just went around to everybody, told them I appreciated everything. We've all worked so hard together, and when you work for something, it hurts. We battled injuries, guys may have had family issues, you know, the stuff that goes on inside the locker room that only we know about outside of football. That's the stuff that really hurts. That's what you talk about when you go around a locker room talking to each person."

On Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's big game: "He's a great player for a reason. We knew he was going to be able to make plays. We just wanted to try to contain him. But Patrick [Mahomes] was able to find him."

On the Chiefs' playoff experience:"Yeah, what I really want to say I can't say, but they earned it. When they needed critical plays, they made critical plays. They executed, we didn't. You can't do that in the playoffs. It comes down to every single play. On every single play, you have to capitalize, and we didn't."

On if the Chiefs disrupted them mentally:"Not at all. I live for this [crap]. You can talk to me all you want. So, if you want to do that, we can rumble, we can tumble. Bring it. But the game is still the game, and that is my type of game. That's our type of game, actually. That's what we do."

On how hard it is to defend against QB Patrick Mahomes in big games:"It's tough. One of the top two quarterbacks in the league, him and Lamar [Jackson], whatever way you want to rank them. It's tough. He can make plays, he can throw, he can buy time. That's what we try to limit him from doing. But there were times when he just did what he does. We had opportunities to capitalize, but we just didn't get it done."

On his immediate future with the Ravens:"I'm just going to take my time and think everything through. Take my time, think about this loss, embrace this loss. This feeling, let it be, and see where it goes, honestly."

On the disappointment for QB Lamar Jackson on not getting to show his abilities in the Super Bowl:"Honestly, what hurts me the most is that I wanted to get him the recognition that he deserves. It's a team sport, it's a team effort, but that guy was the main guy I was playing for, honestly. So much stuff he gets that he doesn't deserve. This was his opportunity to be able to write some of that stuff off and move on to the next thing. That's why it hurts, because you want to see people like that, teammates that you love and care about, get what they're supposed to get, and that didn't happen today."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

On the difference for the defense after the first couple drives of the game: "Honestly, I just think we settled down. That's just what it goes back to, and I think we just started playing more of our brand of football. At the end of the day, it still wasn't enough to get the job done. That's what it is."

On his emotions and feelings after the loss: "First and foremost, hats off to [the Kansas City Chiefs]. They got the job done, but I just think it's not getting the job done and just knowing our potential and the guys that you have in the locker room. We all put so much on the line just like anyone else and just let ourselves down in that position – it sucks. Just knowing how close we were to what we really wanted, but at the end of the day, it is what it is and it just has to add more fuel to you. That's how I'm taking it, so that's what it's going to be. It definitely sucks. It hurts."

On what the plan was to stop Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and what went wrong not diagnosing his impact on the game sooner:"I thought we did a great job in the second half of just being us. The plan is to stop the [Kansas City] Chiefs, and [Travis Kelce's] definitely a big part of that – him and [Patrick] Mahomes. That's part of the plan, was first and foremost stopping the run game and going on with that. [Mahomes] made some plays throughout the game, and we just didn't make enough plays on defense. It's never about the other side. It's more about us, and that's how I look at it. That's how I take it, personally."

On how frustrating it was to not get off the field on many third downs: "It's definitely very frustrating having them in the position you would want someone in and not being able to capitalize on that as a defense. That's something that you definitely prepare for week in and week out, day in and day out. Hats off to [the Kansas City Chiefs] for being able to capitalize and [for] getting the job done. We didn't get the job done, so that's what it is in a nutshell. [We] just have to grind. Whatever it is, I always say, 'Chin up, fist out.' You just can't drop your head, because that's not going to do anything at the end of the day. [You] just have to hang your hat on everything that you have done in this life and see what comes from it in a sense."

On if the process of building upon the loss starts right away or if he lives with the pain for a while and then look to build off it:"I don't think there's a proper way to deal with whatever emotions you're dealing with, because every human being is different like you're different from me and everyone else. We're one in a trillion or something like that [of] the chances of being a human. When you think about it from that perspective, everyone's mindset is different. I know, personally, it definitely sucks. It sucks coming in [the media room], too. [I'm] definitely wishing the results were a lot different. At the end of the day, it is what it is. It's not about what happens to you in life. It's about more so how you respond. I think that's just what each and every individual has to ask themselves and tell themselves and will answer to themselves."

On what made this year's Ravens defense so special and if it adds to the window the team had with the historic unit:"Absolutely. I have an immense amount of respect for every single guy that stepped on the field with me this year on the defensive side of the ball. Just knowing all that we've been through [with] the guys that were injured, [who] got injured, IR [Injured Reserve] guys [and guys who] were injured and came back. I just know what it means to actually have, in my short six years in the game, just having a group of truly unselfish dudes [who] don't really care who gets the credit [and] all celebrate one another. It's hard to find that in football let alone in life, because most human beings [are] selfish in your own way, even though you may not know it. Just seeing how many selfless guys who were willing to put it all on the line for one another, it inspires you. That's definitely the part that sucks for me [is] just knowing each and every guy how we all roll together [and] do whatever for each other. To just let ourselves down like that, it sucks. That's definitely a part of the emotions that you feel in a sense. At the end of the day, it's life. How are you going to respond when you get hit in the mouth in a sense? [When] you get hit in the mouth, how are you going to respond? Everyone has a plan, but the plan didn't go as it should have for us. Hats off to those guys for getting the job done at the end of the day."

On the season that QB Lamar Jackson has had: "There's always going to be questions, comments, opinions – that's just what humans who can speak and have a mouth [do]. Most people are going to do that day in and day out. So, who cares? Honestly, that's how I think about it. I don't really care about the opinions of [Lamar Jackson] nor the team at the end of the day. [Lamar] is the leader of this team, leading the offense, [and] he led the offense all year long. It's nothing [that we're] dropping our head about. Like we didn't get the job done at the end of the day, so that's truly what it is. It's not pointing fingers at the end of the day. We didn't get the job done as a team. [On] defense, you have the mindset, don't score, don't win. [The] offense has the mindset, put points on the board, so that's what it is. So, it's like all pointing fingers at each 11 of us on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. It's not a one man show by any means, it's a team thing. It's a team that gets the job done."