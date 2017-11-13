Ravens Claim Offensive Tackle Andrew Donnal





The Ravens have added some depth to their offensive line.

Baltimore claimed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal off waivers after he was released by Los Angeles Rams. To make room for Donnal, the Ravens released running back Bobby Rainey.

Donnal, 25, did not play in any games for the Rams this season before getting released. The third-year veteran was a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2015 out of Iowa. He's played in 21 games over his career and made six starts.

Donnal, 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, has primarily played right tackle during his NFL career, and he'll give the Ravens some additional depth along the offensive line. Before signing Donnal, Baltimore's only reserve tackle was James Hurst, who is also the team's starting left guard.