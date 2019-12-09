Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot, But Eyes Are on Home-Field Advantage

When Head Coach John Harbaugh "tried to make a big deal" of clinching a playoff berth Sunday in Buffalo, he got the equivalent of a golf clap in the Ravens' postgame locker room.

"The guys kind of gave me a smattering of applause," Harbaugh said. "They expected that. I think they've the right to expect that. It's a good thing, but we have three more games and things to accomplish still."

Yes, the Ravens are going back to the playoffs for a second straight year. Week 14 is the earliest Baltimore has ever punched its postseason ticket.

But the Ravens have their eyes on something much bigger – home-field advantage.

"It's great to lock up a playoff spot, but I think everyone in that locker room has aspirations to lock up that No. 1 seed," tight end Hayden Hurst said. "You know we want that home-field advantage. We have a couple games left to play, and we're just going to focus on those."

The Ravens' chances improved later in the evening with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the New England Patriots, who have dropped two straight.