Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Colts Game

Pundits Praise Coordinators Todd Monken and Mike Macdonald

The Ravens' new-look offense took a big step forward in Week 2 and the defense has been solid in both games. The Ringer's Kapadia and Ben Solak gave credit to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald for their units' performances.

"Monken is so good, so impressive over the course of his career – and we're already seeing this with the Ravens at saying, 'What exactly do we do well? And we're going to make sure we get it done,'" Solak said on “The Ringer NFL Show.” "We have ways to scheme a touch to Zay Flowers. We have ways to get Odell Beckham Jr. isolated. We have ways to make the running game work without putting Lamar in jeopardy.

"The offense makes sense. And they've gone up against [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco Ryans and [Bengals Defensive Coordinator] Lou Anarumo They've seen two very different defensive approaches and good defensive game-planners, and they've come out on top with successful passing performances."

Kapadia added: "I said before the season I expect this Ravens offense, once we get to Thanksgiving we're going to be saying to watch out for them down the stretch. I thought it was going to be bumpy in September, October. If they're doing this in Week 2 against a good defense, if you're a Ravens fan you're thrilled with this development. … Again, to do that in Week 2 with this new offense, with new wide receivers, to rush for 178 and not give up a sack when you're down your left tackle and your center, that is really impressive."

Regarding Macdonald and the defense, Solak said: "They let a good defensive coordinator go in Wink Martindale to bring in a guy in Mike Macdonald who ran a different defense, a different philosophy. The goal – this hasn't been explicitly said but I'm positive it's the case – was that if we live on blitzes we're going to lose to [Bengals quarterback Joe] Burrow every single time, this guy who's in our division and we have to play twice a year and we have to beat him, but we're not going to because he's going to carve us up.

"Mike Macdonald has coached four games against Joe Burrow's Bengals. If you took Burrow's numbers against the Ravens and marked them against Burrow's numbers against every other defense that he's faced, he would've been ninth in EPA per dropback against non-Ravens opponents, 31st against the Ravens; fifth in success rate to 40th; 23rd in explosive-play percentage to 44th. Mike Macdonald's got his number."

Kapadia noted that like the Ravens offense, the defense is playing well under Macdonald despite missing key starters such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams.

How the Ravens Offense Can Stay Ahead of Defenses

While the Ravens offense is ahead of schedule, The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer said it's too early to draw conclusions. He pointed out potential pitfalls and how the unit can stay on track.

Here are some excerpts:

Running backs: Stay healthy.

"Easier said than done, right? J.K. Dobbins suffered his second season-ending injury in three years in Week 1 when he tore his Achilles tendon. Keaton Mitchell is out until at least Week 5 with a preseason shoulder injury. Now Justice Hill is dealing with a toe injury that could keep him out of Sunday's game. Edwards maintained throughout the preseason, and again after practice Wednesday, that he's playing at full strength, but the Ravens will need to be careful not to wear him down."

Offensive line: Keep the pressure off Jackson.

"The Ravens' pass protection in Cincinnati was a master class, and all the more remarkable considering the offensive line was without injured left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum. Jackson took no sacks, was hit on just one drop-back and faced a career-low 9.1% pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

"Every quarterback fares better with a clean pocket, and the difference for Jackson has been stark over his career. When pressured, he has a passer rating of 77.9, a success rate of 35.5% and an EPA per drop-back of minus-0.24, according to NGS — worse efficiency levels than the New York Jets' Zach Wilson this year. When not pressured, Jackson has a passer rating of 104.8, a success rate of 54.3% and an EPA per drop-back of 0.29 — close to his efficiency levels during his NFL Most Valuable Player season in 2019."