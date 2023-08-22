The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens-Commanders Preseason 2

Extra Points

Tylan Wallace has taken the lead in the Ravens' competition for the No. 6 wide receiver after scoring a touchdown in a second straight preseason game. He also drew a long pass interference penalty. It's his special teams work, however, that gives him the biggest leg up. … Johnson played better tonight than the preseason opener, leading two touchdown drives and throwing for 145 yards in the first half. Tyler Huntley, who didn't play due to a hamstring injury, is still likely in the lead to be the No. 2 quarterback, but Johnson is keeping it a competition and holding alive the thought of maintaining three quarterbacks. … Gates and Cosmi were livid during 1-on-1 pass rush/blocking drills last week in joint practices. Cosmi spiked his helmet into the turf at one point. He clearly had some feelings entering this one and it showed. … Justice Hill continues to look strong in the Ravens backfield. Baltimore has an embarrassment of riches at running back. … it was an up-and-down night for two rookie draft picks, third-round linebacker Trenton Simpson and fifth-round cornerback Kyu Kelly. For a minute, it looked like Kelly may be the hero when he stopped a two-point conversion short of the goal line. … We unfortunately didn't get to see Jalyn Armour-Davis, who should be back very soon, or any of new cornerback Ronald Darby. Once they and Rock Ya-Sin are back on the field, the Ravens' depth at cornerback won't look too bad, despite more bumps and bruises at that position Monday night.