News & Notes: Ravens Confident in Their Cornerback Depth Despite Injuries

Greg Roman Discusses Dealing With Miami's Blitz

The Dolphins' blitz pressure seriously disrupted the Ravens' offense last year during a 22-10 loss in Miami. It would be no surprise to see the Dolphins bring plenty of heat again on Sunday, and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has thoroughly prepared for it.

"Every game, you want to look at it and learn from it – the good, the bad, the ugly," Roman said. "A lot of different things that we could have done better – a lot of different things – coaching, playing, whatever. It's really something you've got to look at kind of with a cool, cold-blooded mentality. You can't get emotional about it. You've got to really look at it strategically and fundamentally and then figure out how you can fix certain things or explain certain things better – how to practice things a little bit better."

The Dolphins blitzed more than any NFL team last year, but they disguise it well and make it difficult to recognize where the pressure will come from before the ball is snapped. It will be a test for the entire offense, one the Ravens are looking forward to after so much talk about what went wrong in Miami last year.

"They play cover zero, but they also play a lot of other things," Roman said. "They do a nice job with it. It's going to come down to preparatin, communication and execution. So, if we're good in those areas, I like our chances.