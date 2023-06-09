Late for Work 6/9: How Does the Ravens' Core Stack Up Against the Rest of the League?

1,500

"If J.K. Dobbins wants to prove to the world… that he is indeed a feature back in this league, this is his shot, and 1,500 yards of total offense could be a good barometer. It's never been about talent or performance with Dobbins — he has averaged 5.9 yards a carry for his career. If he can stay healthy, and the production matches the teases we've seen over the last three years, Dobbins will get paid, and quite possibly in Baltimore."

Marcus Williams Excited About Playing With Kyle Hamilton and Resuming His Role As a Playmaker

Second-year safety Kyle Hamilton talked earlier this week about how much he has learned from teammate Marcus Williams. Williams told FanDuel's Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show that the learning goes both ways.

"He's always willing to learn and get better day in and day out. That's what I love about him," Williams said. "I feel like I've always been the type of leader that anybody can talk to me and anybody can tell me something too. Seeing the type of player he is, I can learn from that as well."

Williams said he's been impressed with Hamilton at OTAs and is excited to see what he will do in Year 2. As for himself, Williams said he is ready to pick up where he left off last season, when he matched his career-high with four interceptions despite missing seven games with a wrist injury.