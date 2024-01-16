Ravens Give Props to C.J. Stroud, But 'We've Improved Too'

The Ravens defense has gone into every game this season with its chest puffed out, confident in its chance to stop anyone. That ain't changing going into the playoffs.

Rookie Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is cooking, fresh off throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns' top-ranked defense in the wild-card round.

When the Ravens faced Stroud in Week 1, he was making his NFL debut. Now he's the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game.

"He's a pretty good quarterback, can make all the throws," cornerback Brandon Stephens said. "He definitely has a better sense of that offense. But it goes without saying that we have to do our job, make the reads difficult for him, and make it tough for the offense in general."

The Ravens held Stroud to 242 passing yards on 44 attempts. His 5.5 yards per attempt were the second-lowest mark of the season. Baltimore also sacked Stroud five times, the second-most times he went down all year.

After the game, Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh told Stroud he was going to do good things in this league and not to be too discouraged by his Week 1 loss. After all, he was playing the Ravens defense, Oweh said.

Oweh said he sees a calmer, more poised Stroud in the pocket now. Pair that with the strong and accurate arm he came into the league with, and it makes for a tough assignment.