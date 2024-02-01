Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

With Mike Macdonald being hired as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, the search for his replacement at defensive coordinator begins.

The Ravens' internal candidates include Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, Inside Linebackers Coach Zachary Orr, and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt. Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson also was a candidate, but he is reportedly expected to become the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator.

Here's a look at several external candidates from lists compiled by The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer:

Mike Caldwell, former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator

"Caldwell, [52], was one of the finalists for Baltimore's defensive coordinator job when it hired Macdonald, and he's now looking for work again. He was let go by the Jaguars in early January after two seasons running their defense. He's still well thought of around the league and recently interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator position. Head Coach John Harbaugh has already done enough work on Caldwell, who played a season in Baltimore in 1996, where he'd know what he's getting." — Zrebiec

Joe Cullen, Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach

"[A] former Ravens assistant with a good relationship with Harbaugh, Cullen deserves another opportunity to run a defense. He got caught in the wash of the Urban Meyer mess in Jacksonville in his only season as an NFL defensive coordinator. Cullen has done a quality job everywhere he's been, and that includes the five seasons he spent as the Ravens' defensive line coach. The 56-year-old still has strong relationships in the Ravens' building, and he's an upbeat personality who relates well to players." — Zrebiec

Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

"Evero may not be available. The Panthers, according to colleague Joe Person, have not allowed Evero out of his contract to explore other opportunities — even after hiring new head coach Dave Canales. If he became available, Evero would have no problem finding work. The 43-year-old is viewed as a rising star and future head coach. He was the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2022." — Zrebiec

Leslie Frazier, former Minnesota Vikings head coach and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator

"Frazier served as the Bills' coordinator from 2017 to 2022, overseeing a unit that finished first and second, respectively, in DVOA in his final two seasons. Before that, he worked under Harbaugh as the Ravens' secondary coach in 2016. Frazier, 64, stepped away from coaching this season after Buffalo announced he would not be returning as defensive coordinator. He has head coaching experience — he went 18-29-1 from 2011 to 2013 with the Minnesota Vikings." — Shaffer

D'Anton Lynn, USC defensive coordinator

"Lynn, the son of former Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn, wasn't on the Ravens' staff long. He was hired in January 2021 as their defensive backs coach and served two seasons before he was named UCLA's defensive coordinator in February 2023. USC pried Lynn, 34, away from its crosstown rival in December after he oversaw a dramatic turnaround. In their first season under Lynn, the Bruins improved from 79th in defensive efficiency to sixth, according to ESPN's Football Power Index." — Shaffer

Jesse Minter, Michigan defensive coordinator

"With the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh, Minter is reportedly set to follow him as his defensive coordinator. But Minter does have a history with John Harbaugh, too. Before spending three years as a college defensive coordinator, first at Vanderbilt and then at Michigan, he worked for four years on the Ravens' staff, rising from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach. Minter's emergence comes two years after Macdonald's own in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines finished No. 1 in defensive efficiency last season, according to ESPN's FPI, as they rolled to a College Football Playoff national title. Minter, 40, was praised for his creative play calling, including his simulated pressures." — Shaffer

Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and pass game coordinator

"Whitt also interviewed for the job two years ago. Over the past two seasons, the Cowboys have ranked sixth and seventh in pass defense efficiency, according to FTN. Cornerback Trevon Diggs developed into a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and cornerback DaRon Bland, a fifth-round pick in 2022, led the NFL in interceptions this season. Whitt, 45, has experience in defenses based out of different fronts, having worked under former Green Bay Packers Coordinator Dom Capers and current Cowboys Coordinator Dan Quinn." — Shaffer

Travis Kelce on Pregame Interaction With Justin Tucker: 'Not in a Joking Mood'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave his side of the story regarding his interaction with Justin Tucker during pregame warmups at Sunday's AFC Championship.

The incident saw Kelce toss aside Tucker's helmet, practice footballs, and kicking tripod from an area on the field where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was warming up.

"If you're trying to go onto the other team's designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don't interfere with what they have going on," Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast.

Tucker said on Monday that he thought the interaction was "all in good fun," but Kelce said he and Mahomes weren't in a jovial mood.