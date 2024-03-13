Late for Work: Ravens Get A+++ for Reported Derrick Henry Deal

PTI's Michael Wilbon: "It gives the Ravens another way to go after Kansas City. It fortifies them. You get a guy like Derrick Henry, it gives confidence to the entire room, particularly the people in that offensive huddle. Particularly if healthy in November, December, January. You say it's minus-9 in Kansas City? Fine, let's go! We got a quarterback with superior athletic skills … and we got a running back who may not go for 2,0000 yards anymore but can get us 150 in the cold, maybe two touchdowns, and kill you on third-and-short, fourth-and-short, and in the red zone."

PFF's Gordon McGuinness: "Henry is an excellent fit for Baltimore, as he will be afforded much more room when he touches the ball. Last season, the Titans averaged just 1.0 yards before contact per rush attempt, tied for the sixth-worst mark in the league. The Ravens, on the other hand, averaged 1.6 yards before contact per attempt, tied for the league's fourth-highest mark. That might not seem like a lot, but an extra half-yard of momentum for a 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back will make a big difference. There's also the added stress this puts on opposing linebackers and safeties in the box. Lamar Jackson has already made life incredibly difficult for those players, as they have to diagnose and then react to whether he is keeping the ball as a runner, handing it to a back or throwing the ball. The addition of Henry just adds another level to that."

The Athletic's Randy Mueller: "If ever there was a fit destined to come to fruition, it was King Henry and the Ravens. Henry brings with him a culture, an identity and a style that should stop the revolving door in the Baltimore backfield. He runs angry, which fits the Ravens' persona. He'll also pair very nicely with Keaton Mitchell. Henry will help the Ravens close out games, and they played with a lead more than any other team in the league in 2023. He had 63 first-down rushes and zero fumbles in 2023, cementing the feeling that there's still tread left on his tire, even at age 30. His fifth gear might not be what it used to be, but gears 1-4 are still really good. Taking a slight pay cut over his previous salary in Tennessee, he signed for a second-tier deal, so that part makes sense as well."

The Athletics Dan Pompei: "Henry fits the team's offense as well as any back could, and he fits the team's culture as well. It's not a stretch to see him and Lamar among the top 10 rushers in the league and the Ravens setting a team rushing record. When opponents gang up on Henry, lanes will open for Lamar. When opponents line up to stop Lamar, holes will open for Henry. The only question is durability, as Henry is 30 and has high mileage. But if he stays healthy, look out."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "For the first time in Jackson's six-year career, defenses are going to have to fear someone in the Baltimore backfield other than the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Henry is a strong and explosive runner who has produced the most rushing yards (8,268) and yards from scrimmage (9,453) in the NFL since 2018. Entering his seventh NFL season, Jackson is at the stage of his career where he needed the Ravens to add more than just a starting-caliber running back. He needed a proven playmaker to take the pressure off of him being the No. 1 rushing threat."

SB Nation's Mark Schofield: "In Baltimore the presence of Jackson, as well as the other running backs on the roster, gives the Ravens the opportunity to keep Henry on something of a pitch count, using him as needed and keeping him as fresh as possible for a late-season push. A relatively rested Henry in the playoffs for the Ravens? Sounds like a nightmare to the rest of the conference."