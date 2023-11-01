Late for Work: Ravens 'Deserve Benefit of the Doubt' for Standing Pat at Trade Deadline

There was a lot of chatter heading into the deadline that the Ravens were looking to acquire an established running back such as the Titans' Derrick Henry, Giants' Saquon Bakley, or Raiders' Josh Jacobs, but none of them ended up being traded.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson said the Ravens coming away empty-handed "definitely wasn't for a lack of trying."

"The first thing was trying to get a running back, and obviously Derrick Henry was the big fish on the market. The sentiment out there with Derrick Henry was that the price was just too steep," Anderson said on CBS Sports HQ. "New [Titans] General Manager Ran Carthon just not dropping that price and ultimately they did not get Derrick Henry, though still were looking at other options. The sentiment I was getting from Baltimore was that it couldn't just be a mediocre running back, it had to be somebody that was going to be a difference-maker."

Zrebiec wrote: "Lining up a dynamic, game-breaking back behind quarterback Lamar Jackson had to be intriguing for Ravens officials. And, by all accounts, they had significant interest in Henry. But offering a first- or second-round pick for a rental running back, when you already rank third in the league in rushing yards per game and you're tied for second in rushing touchdowns, is certainly not an obvious decision. Barkley was said to be off limits anyway, and there was little evidence that the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders were keen on trading Henry and Jacobs, either. And they would have had to be especially motivated to trade one of them to the Ravens, because it would have meant eating salary given Baltimore's cap situation."

Zrebiec noted that none of the trades completed yesterday begged the question, "Where were the Ravens on that one?"

"Edge rusher Montez Sweat, who was traded by the Washington Commanders to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick, is a very good player and would help any team, but Baltimore would have had to trade its first-round pick to beat Chicago's offer, and that would have made little sense for a two-month rental," Zrebiec wrote. "A case could certainly have been made for the Ravens to make a similar offer as the San Francisco 49ers of a third-round pick to Washington for edge rusher Chase Young. However, do we know whether Washington would have let him go down the road to Baltimore unless it had, far and away, the best offer on the table?"

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon said that the Ravens' decision to stand pat will be scrutinized, but he credited DeCosta for showing restraint.