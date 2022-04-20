Ravens Dial Back Altered Training Program Hoping to Prevent More Injuries

Apr 20, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042022-Workouts
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

After last season's onslaught of injuries left the Ravens out of the playoffs, Head Coach John Harbaugh sat down with his player performance staff for four hours, hammering out every detail of their strategy.

They talked about practice schedules, training camp schedules, OTAs and more. But it all starts with how they train and condition when players first arrive.

The revised plan began to roll out this week with the beginning of the voluntary offseason program. It's only been three days, but so far, players are taking notice and liking the tweaked approach.

"[The coaches and organization] are conscious of the injuries we've had. In my opinion, you can't do the same things over and over again and get a different result. You're just going to be insane," fullback Patrick Ricard said. "I think it means you can believe in the process more because you know that the coaches and the organization are trying the best to take care of us."

So far, the changes mostly seem to be dialing back the workload. Ricard said drills that would typically be 10 to 12 reps have been dropped to eight to 10.

"It's not shocking the body," Ricard said.

Linebacker Josh Bynes is entering his 12th NFL season and has been with five different teams. He's seen many different approaches to offseason conditioning.

"Sometimes you go head first right into it and you don't want to do that and tear guys down – especially a guy like me that's been playing for a long time. You want to build those layers up," Bynes said. "It's taking it one day at a time and building it up layer by layer. I think Steve and his staff are doing an amazing job right now getting after it."

Ravens Hit the Gym for Day 1 Workouts

Step inside the Ravens' first day of the voluntary offseason program as players reported for workouts in the weight room and practice field.

Shawn Hubbard

Team Photographer

S Tony Jefferson and LB Patrick Queen
1 / 90

S Tony Jefferson and LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey
2 / 90

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike
3 / 90

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Tony Jefferson
4 / 90

S Tony Jefferson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Josh Bynes
5 / 90

LB Josh Bynes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Robert Jackson
6 / 90

CB Robert Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Patrick Queen
7 / 90

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Geno Stone
8 / 90

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Kevin Toliver II
9 / 90

CB Kevin Toliver II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch
10 / 90

P Sam Koch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Broderick Washington
11 / 90

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Kevon Seymour
12 / 90

CB Kevon Seymour

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Daelin Hayes
13 / 90

LB Daelin Hayes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey
14 / 90

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Patrick Queen
15 / 90

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike
16 / 90

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Josh Bynes
17 / 90

LB Josh Bynes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FS Marcus Williams
18 / 90

FS Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Geno Stone
19 / 90

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FS Marcus Williams and S Tony Jefferson
20 / 90

FS Marcus Williams and S Tony Jefferson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Ar-Darius Washington and CB Iman Marshall
21 / 90

S Ar-Darius Washington and CB Iman Marshall

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Josh Bynes
22 / 90

LB Josh Bynes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Daelin Hayes
23 / 90

LB Daelin Hayes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Ar'Darius Washington
24 / 90

S Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Iman Marshall
25 / 90

S Iman Marshall

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Tony Jefferson
26 / 90

S Tony Jefferson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike
27 / 90

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Aaron Crawford
28 / 90

DT Aaron Crawford

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LS Nick Moore
29 / 90

LS Nick Moore

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Broderick Washington
30 / 90

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
NT Isaiah Mack
31 / 90

NT Isaiah Mack

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike
32 / 90

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FS Marcus Williams
33 / 90

FS Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Daelin Hayes
34 / 90

LB Daelin Hayes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch
35 / 90

P Sam Koch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Robert Jackson
36 / 90

CB Robert Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Iman Marshall
37 / 90

S Iman Marshall

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Tony Jefferson
38 / 90

S Tony Jefferson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Geno Stone
39 / 90

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Kevon Seymour
40 / 90

CB Kevon Seymour

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Broderick Washington
41 / 90

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Daelin Hayes
42 / 90

LB Daelin Hayes

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Kristian Welch
43 / 90

ILB Kristian Welch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR James Proche II
44 / 90

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Ben Cleveland
45 / 90

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Justice Hill
46 / 90

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Tyler Huntley, WR Devin Duvernay and RB Justice Hill
47 / 90

QB Tyler Huntley, WR Devin Duvernay and RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
\G/C Patrick Mekari
48 / 90

\G/C Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Binjimen Victor, WR James Proche II, WR Rashod Bateman, QB Tyler Huntley and WR Devin Duvernay
49 / 90

WR Binjimen Victor, WR James Proche II, WR Rashod Bateman, QB Tyler Huntley and WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OT Ja'Wuan James
50 / 90

OT Ja'Wuan James

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle
51 / 90

TE Nick Boyle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/DT Kahlil McKenzie
52 / 90

G/DT Kahlil McKenzie

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Tyre Phillips, C Trystan Colon, G/C Patrick Mekari and G Ben Cleveland
53 / 90

G Tyre Phillips, C Trystan Colon, G/C Patrick Mekari and G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Ben Cleveland
54 / 90

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Josh Oliver
55 / 90

TE Josh Oliver

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
56 / 90

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
C Trystan Colon
57 / 90

C Trystan Colon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Rashod Bateman
58 / 90

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Tyre Phillips
59 / 90

G Tyre Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Players toss medicine balls behind them
60 / 90

Players toss medicine balls behind them

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
61 / 90

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle
62 / 90

TE Nick Boyle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Jaylon Moore
63 / 90

WR Jaylon Moore

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Rashod Bateman
64 / 90

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/C Patrick Mekari
65 / 90

G/C Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR James Proche II and WR Devin Duvernay
66 / 90

WR James Proche II and WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
67 / 90

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Rashod Bateman
68 / 90

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Josh Oliver
69 / 90

TE Josh Oliver

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Tyre Phillips
70 / 90

G Tyre Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
71 / 90

OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/C Patrick Mekari
72 / 90

G/C Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Rashod Bateman
73 / 90

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Tony Poljan
74 / 90

TE Tony Poljan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR James Proche II
75 / 90

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/DT Kahlil McKenzie
76 / 90

G/DT Kahlil McKenzie

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Rashod Bateman
77 / 90

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle
78 / 90

TE Nick Boyle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Justice Hill
79 / 90

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
C Jimmy Murray
80 / 90

C Jimmy Murray

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
LB Malik Harrison
81 / 90

LB Malik Harrison

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards
82 / 90

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Ben Mason
83 / 90

TE Ben Mason

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
C Trystan Colon
84 / 90

C Trystan Colon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
85 / 90

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
86 / 90

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Tyre Phillips
87 / 90

G Tyre Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR James Proche II
88 / 90

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards
89 / 90

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Nate McCrary
90 / 90

RB Nate McCrary

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Of course, injuries will happen in football and over the course of the season. The Ravens had their fair share of bad luck last year. But the organization spends a lot of time and money in trying to minimize the risks and frequency.

Saunders didn't outline every tweak to his program, saying the same principles remain. He feels a major help will simply be that they're in-person this offseason as opposed to training virtually the past two years.

"This is really a critical time of the year to lay the foundation for next season and we haven't had it for a long time," Saunders said. "I think we're just really excited to have everybody back.

"Philosophically, the program still stands on its own merits. We can just make little tweaks. We don't know what these guys have been doing [since the season ended]. Let's take a step back and spend a little more time on the evaluation process, add little tweaks."

