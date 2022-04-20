Ravens Dial Back Altered Training Program Hoping to Prevent More Injuries

After last season's onslaught of injuries left the Ravens out of the playoffs, Head Coach John Harbaugh sat down with his player performance staff for four hours, hammering out every detail of their strategy.

The revised plan began to roll out this week with the beginning of the voluntary offseason program. It's only been three days, but so far, players are taking notice and liking the tweaked approach.

"[The coaches and organization] are conscious of the injuries we've had. In my opinion, you can't do the same things over and over again and get a different result. You're just going to be insane," fullback Patrick Ricard said. "I think it means you can believe in the process more because you know that the coaches and the organization are trying the best to take care of us."