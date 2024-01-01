Ravens-Dolphins Post-Game Quotes (12/31)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement: Thank you for being here. I hope it was entertaining and fun. [I] couldn't be more proud of this football team [and] couldn't be more proud of the fans. Our fans were there. They were into it. It was loud. It was loud from the opening bell. Even with the adversity early in the game, our fans didn't blink. They did a great job. I'm proud of them. I'm proud of the team. I feel like ... I don't if I've seen a more impressive performance in a game. I'm not sure I've seen a more impressive performance in a season to date. Obviously, we have a lot more to do. We have a lot of work to do in front of us. It's a mature football team, and they understand that. They understand week to week that it's a one-week challenge, and I just think the way they've approached every single game this year from the beginning on through – adversity, travel [and] quality of opponents we've had to play. To step up and play the way they have and to put an exclamation point on it – a triple exclamation point on it – with a performance like this, pretty much a well-rounded, perfect performance like that after the opening bell. Even that, to bounce back from the beginning of the game the way they did, it says about who they are. I just have so much respect for them. What questions do you have?"

What would you say about QB Lamar Jackson's performance in the game and this season after calling his performance against the 49ers 'an MVP performance'?*_(Brian Wacker)_* "I'd say it's even better. [Lamar Jackson's] performance was even better than last week. He played a great football game. He played a perfect football game in terms of the passing game. He was just on point. The pass protection was fantastic. That's a really good [Miami Dolphins'] pass rush. I hope [Bradley] Chubb is OK. I'll be praying for him. He's one of the best players in the National Football League. He was in major contention [as a free agent signing] for us. But our offensive line just played outstanding.

"The thing I want to mention, too, while I'm thinking about it, [is] depth – the depth we showed. We had a lot of guys out this game coming off that physical game last week [against the San Francisco 49ers] – guys that couldn't end up going [and] couldn't make it for ... Our corners – for the way our corners stepped up the way they did [and for] receivers like [Rashod] Bateman that come out and play the way they did. It was just a very impressive performance. Ben Cleveland came out and played great, and there's a spiritual depth to this team as well that underlines all that. I think that's where the real power comes from."

Were you starting to consider contingency plans at cornerback after CB Daryl Worley went out of the game with an injury?*_(Jeff Zrebiec)_* "Well, yes. [You have to] play the guys you have. Daryl [Worley] was back up for an emergency [cornerback], so [the training staff] told us if we had an emergency, he could go back in."

What went into the decision to go for it on fourth-and-7 inside two minutes left in the first half, which ultimately ended on a TE Isaiah Likely touchdown catch?*_(Childs Walker)_* "I felt good about our offense, first of all. I felt like we were really doing some good things, and then the kick was [going to be] tough. The wind was coming out of that end [of the field], and it was just going to be a real challenging kick. I thought we had at least as good a chance of making the fourth down as we probably did [the field goal]. 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker's] the best in the business. 'Tuck' was already out there. Does that surprise anybody? He probably would've made it, but we had a great chance, I thought, to get [the first down]. It turned out to be the right call."

What do you make of RB Justice Hill stepping out of his utility role and rising above in different roles?*_(Kyle Goon)_* "Justice [Hill] is a starting running back, too. He played that way. He was romping and stomping. [It was] just big play after big play. [It was] so impressive. He's that kind of a back. Those guys didn't take it personally so much, but they're great backs. Gus [Edwards] is a great back. How about 'Mel' [Melvin Gordon]? [He] goes in at the end of the game and runs the ball the way he does. Sometimes, guys just work so hard. So many players in this league work so hard, and then an opportunity doesn't come. But, when an opportunity comes, to see guys step up the way they have like Justice did and other guys have – as a coach, that's everything."

What did you think of the deep ball connections on pass plays?*_(Mike Preston) _*"[They were] massively good. To me, that was a part of it. We kept saying, 'If we can start hitting the deep ball, we can make those big plays. That's going to be a back breaker.' It turned out to be a back breaker today. It was great to see."

Have you given any thought to QB Lamar Jackson playing in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the AFC North title and AFC's No. 1 seed locked up already?*_(Bo Smolka)_* "I've given a lot of thought to it, and it was all hypothetical until just now. I'm sure I'll talk to Lamar [Jackson], and I'm sure he's going to want to play. But, we're going to have to talk about that and decide what we want to do. You can only take six players out of the equation. There's going to be injuries anyway, so it's not like the preseason. You're playing your team except for whoever you end up taking out. We're going to have to have the conversation. We have not made any decision there yet."

When playing the league's best competition, your team has not only won those games but dominated. What does that say about rising to the moment or whatever quality that is in this team for that?*_(Mark Maske)_* "I'm not sure exactly how to define it, but I think you know it when you see it. That's pretty remarkable. I don't think it's ever been done in the history of the National Football League, what these guys have done in that sense. It's amazing. It's something that they'll have for the rest of their careers. We all will, but there's a lot of work to be done still. We're looking forward to the challenge."

How does it feel to have homefield advantage secured through the AFC playoffs with clinching the No. 1 seed?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "It feels great, but we're good on the road, too. We like being here [at home]. Our fans are incredible, and it's a great place to be. It's loud, and it's fun and all that, but you have to play well. Between now and then, our focus is going to be on preparation and playing a great football game next Sunday against Pittsburgh coming in here, and then preparing for the first playoff game that we play in the divisional round and playing our best football in that game. That's everything we do. [It] has to be locked in and focused toward that. Our guys are going to be looking at it that way."

How crucial was it to earn a couple of weeks of rest and recuperation for the players that do need it?*_(Childs Walker) _*"It's going to be valuable. There's no doubt about it. Our guys are going to keep working hard and preparing to be ready to play. They'll practice. They'll lift. They'll do all the things they have to do, but that extra week is going to be very valuable."

What did you learn from the 2019 season when your team got the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs but lost in the divisional round to the Tennessee Titans? Do you call other coaches and ask them for any advice or suggestions on how to handle these next few weeks?*_(Mike Preston)_* "I do. [Kansas City Chiefs head coach] Andy [Reid's] my guy. It's hard to call him, though, because he's also in the [AFC] playoffs. He probably doesn't want to give me any good answers. I'll probably talk to [New England Patriots head] coach [Bill] Belichick, but really, I think you just have to talk to your guys and talk to guys like 'Ro' [Roquan Smith], talk to guys like Lamar [Jackson] and come up with a plan. The biggest thing is going to be preparation [and] just the way they will prepare for that first [playoff] game. That's it. We remember 2019. It's not something we're going to forget, and it's going to be something that's going to ... You're not going to take it for granted. Not that we ever would, but it's one more thing that makes you who you are at this point in time. We haven't forgotten that."

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR.

On what went through his mind during his crazy catch in the second quarter:"Just make the play. To me, it feels like a routine play that there's no way I shouldn't make [it]. You have to make the most of your opportunities. There are so many people to feed on this team. [You] never know when it's going to spin to you, so [I'm] just finding a way to make the most of my opportunities whenever they come. I have to take a look back at it again; I didn't even know why we were reviewing it. I thought it was a for sure [catch]. I'll take a look at it and let you know."

On if QB Lamar Jackson or his teammates said anything to him after the catch: "They also have a high standard for me. They feel like if it comes around me ... Roquan [Smith] is the kind of ... He'll be like, 'Beat them up ball.' It will skim off my fingertips. You don't really get a hold of it. They feel like no matter what, if it comes to you, you make that play, so [there are] just high expectations [and] high standards. [It's] just something that keeps me accountable, and [I] keep trying to be great"

On if what's ahead of them has soaked in yet:"It's major. I've played in the NFL for 9 [or] 10 years now, [and I've] never done this. I've never been the No. 1 seed, [top of] the division or anything like that, so this is major. We have a great team here, top to bottom. It's just a different group. We just have to keep feeding off this win, and we have a little bit of time [to] find ways to get it going."

On the celebration in the locker room after what the team accomplished:"It's just a great feeling, like I said. Those [moments] – I wish everyone in their life can experience the bit of happiness like we feel, and everyone feels in this locker room like we came to win. We also know at the same time, this is a steppingstone for the big goal that we all have in mind, so it's a good feeling, but we just have to find a way to keep going and keep getting better."

On QB Lamar Jackson's performance:"There is no debating. I think you look too much into statistics and all of that. I don't even know exactly what the numbers are, but we're talking about a guy that's up for the MVP candidate. The way that [Lamar Jackson] leads this team. The way that he ... He just always keeps us alive, and the energy that he has every day coming into work – he's our general. He's our leader. He's just done a phenomenal job this season ... Since we talked on our first FaceTime, he just talked about winning the Super Bowl [and] winning the Super Bowl. We have an opportunity in front of us, we just need to find a way to win a couple more games."

On how this team feels different than other teams he's been on: "It's everything. It's the way the organization is run. It's the players. This is the best team I've ever been on in my entire life, I want to say. [It's] definitely one of them. I had a crazy freshman [year] team in college, but this is the best team I've been on in the NFL ever in my entire life."

RB JUSTICE HILL

On QB Lamar Jackson making a statement today:"He does this each and every week for as long as I've been here. He's always in the zone. He makes plays like no one else, and he's definitely the MVP."

On his touchdown catch:"We actually ran that play on the first drive, but it got taken away by that penalty. So, I just said, 'Hey, let's dial it up again.' The second time worked just as good as the first time. I appreciate [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] calling that again."

On getting the AFC's Number One seed in front of the home fans: "We've got the best fans in the world. No matter what the weather is, no matter what the record is. They're going to be here [and] they show up. This place was rocking. The playoffs, I'm glad we have them here. We're on a roll and they're going to help us tremendously."

On the crowd chanting MVP all game:"We heard it and there's no doubt about it. He's [Lamar Jackson] the MVP."

On envisioning his 78-yard kickoff return:"Like Tylan Wallace did against the Rams, me and Tylan [Wallace] did that all through college. All we wanted to do was come into the NFL and do the same thing here. It's an opportunity to show what we can do and how we can help the team."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

On being more excited for QB Tyler Huntley than himself and what he's feeling right now:"That's my brother, so anytime [Tyler Huntley]'s on the field, I'm going to be excited for him. Anything he [does], I'm going to be ecstatic regardless, [and that goes for] any of my teammates. I'm that type of player no matter what's going on [or] what's the situation. We do something nice on the field; I'm going to be happy for him, that's all."

On what was going through his mind when he heard the MVP chants from the fans throughout the game: "[I was thinking,] 'We need to finish this game.' I'm not really paying attention to the chants. Last year, the score was looking like that at halftime and stuff like that and [in the] third quarter. Then, those guys started making plays, and we didn't do anything, but the only thing on my mind was to finish the game, and today, we did."

On how to balance the excitement of what the team has accomplished with knowing that they still have a lot they want to get done: "[By] knowing that we still have a lot to get going on. We have to finish this season the right way. We have one obstacle. We finished that obstacle. We have [the] Steelers next week, so that's how I'm staying focused this season. [I'm] just taking it one game at a time like I've been preaching to you guys all season."

On how important it was to win this game today: "It was very important. We had a lot of guys banged up, nicked up with injuries, [and] guys who couldn't play. We had guys who stepped up [and] knew the situation, and they played lights out [in] all phases. We all know it was important for us to get this win, and we did just that."

On the importance of having players like TEs Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely to step up after TE Mark Andrews injury: "We need guys, but I believe [executive vice president and general manager] Eric DeCosta does a great job [of] going after guys who [are] going to have that Raven in them already – establishing them since college, probably youth football, stuff like that. Hats off to those guys for bringing players like Charlie [Kolar] and [Isaiah] Likely in. Those guys are just football players, and they show it day in and day out."

On if clinching the No. 1 seed feels different today than when the team did it in 2019: "The only difference is [that] I'm older. That's the only difference, and [there are] different guys apart of this team, so that's the only difference."

On how he keeps the underdog mentality after he starts becoming the favorite:"Because we know the favorites [are] only favorites because of what they've been doing. We've been an underdog all season, even [in the] offseason. We'd like to keep it that way and just keep that on our mindset, [so] we don't fall into the narratives of things changing. Just last week up, we were about to get torn up, however [Mike Florio] said it, but our team, we take that to heart, and we go out here and play football, and that's what we know we're supposed to do. We can't go out there thinking [that] since we're the favorites, teams are just going to bow down and play how we want them to play. We have to go take it, and that's what we do."

On how important it is to him to finish this season strong after missing the past two Decembers:"I just thank God for that. I should have started the presser off by thanking God. From what you're saying, the last two seasons, I wasn't able to fight with my team. I had to do it from the sideline and just cheer guys on, but I'm grateful for the opportunity and [that] we're the No 1. seed now. We just have to finish this season how we're supposed to."

On how he would describe his comfort and confidence level with the offense at this point in the season: "I'm very confident. I feel like sometimes, I try to let certain plays on the field play out, but sometimes I have to make a check here and there. That pass to Odell [Beckham Jr.] was one of the prime examples. That [was a] wonderful catch he did, but me just checking just seeing there was mad coverage and stuff like that [and] just having the freedom to do what I see or do whatever I want to when I see things out there on the field, that's great for me."

On offensive coordinator Todd Monken being on the field late in the game:"Yes, that's crazy. I wasn't expecting to see [Todd Monken] until we got in the locker room, but for him to be on the field, I'm like, 'This man is funny.'" (laughter)

On what type of rhythm offensive coordinator Todd Monken was in as a play caller:"That's the type of game I like. [Todd Monken] was dialing it up [and] being aggressive, but he was letting me be the decision maker. I can be aggressive, but just take what the defense gives us, and it was hand and hand with that. That's pretty much how I like the game to go, and he did a great job today."

On if he felt like he was in the zone in today's game:"I feel like if you can tell you're in the zone, you're not in the zone. So, I was just trying to focus on a play, whatever play [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] called, just focus on that play. I have the ball in my hands, [just] make something happen and [try to] take advantage of what the defense gave me, and that's pretty much what it was. So, yes, I was just locked in."

TE ISAIAH LIKELY

On the one-handed catch: "It's something that I practice, and it's almost like a natural thing. But, when I saw Roquan [Smith] do it, that was kind of shocking. You'll never see Roquan put out one hand. So, seeing him do it, I'm like, 'I have to put out my one hand, and then I have to score.'"

On his two-touchdown day and clinching the division without TE Mark Andrews: "It's a blessing, and finally, Mark [Andrews] was able to be on the sidelines. It tells you all you want to know about him. Having him come out and show the love and working as hard as he is to get back, I'm not sure what words can describe it."

On beating two good teams the last two weeks:"It's really just about preparation and focus. We just need to go 1-0 every week and do the same exact thing every practice and [know] that the only team that can beat us is us. Having us not beat ourselves is the key."

On matching Miami's first touchdown drive:"I don't feel like we ever felt we needed to match them. We knew our defense was going to do its job. They might have one hiccup or two, but we knew our defense was going to make plays today. You can score on the first drive; you can score on the last drive, but it's a four-quarter game, and you have to play that defense all game long."

On if the play of QB Lamar Jackson made a statement:"[Lamar Jackson]'s been showing that to you guys all year long. It's great to know that he's finally getting chants of 'MVP. MVP.' [It's] well-deserved and well earned."

DT JUSTIN MADUBUIKE

On earning the AFC's Number One seed:"I don't even know man; it's still coming to me what just happened. It's indescribable. This is a great, amazing team with our brotherhood and the way we love each other. We all fight for each other, we have each other's back, and we fight for each other. It's great to be on top of the AFC."

On the resiliency of this defense through injuries:"I'm my brother's keeper. Those guys [S Kyle Hamilton and DB Brandon Stephens] are special guys. Kyle's [Hamilton] like an avatar; he flies around like crazy, and [Brandon] Stephens will shut you down no matter who you are. They weren't with us today, but we got their backs. Great defensive performance and great takeaways today. We needed them. Geno [Stone], Roquan [Smith], they were just amazing. [Ronald] Darby, just amazing."

On what changed after Miami's first drive: "Staying poised and staying calm. We knew that at the end of the day it's a four-quarter game. They're going to make some plays. After all, it's the NFL. But we knew we'd make some plays, too."

On QB Lamar Jackson: "MVP! Nothing else to be said. Nothing else."

CB ARTHUR MAULET

On what it means to clinch the AFC North and the AFC's No. 1 seed:"It means a lot. This is a tough division. It's one of the best divisions in football – if not the best. We fought our butts off, and we got the results we wanted, but that's not enough. We're looking for bigger things. Like Lamar [Jackson] said yesterday, we want to be playing in February, so this is just one step towards getting to where we want to go."

On the defense's performance:"We're just sticking with what we know – everybody trusting in each other. Obviously, we were down bodies – a couple guys – but it should be no drop off. We have a lot of veteran guys coming in, so we know what to do. We've been in big games, as well, so it's just our time to step up."

On how impressed he is with the depth of this team:"I'm very impressed, very impressed. There's no drop off anywhere, honestly. It kind of reminds me … I've been telling guys [that] it reminds me of the 2017 New Orleans Saints team, where we had so much depth, man. So, it's fantastic. The guys upstairs put this roster together, where there's no drop off and where everybody can make plays and make a difference, so it's actually great."

On seeing the offense score TD after TD and perform the way it did:"It's just like … It's spoiling, honestly. It's a good feeling, though, for those guys to do what they do and take some of the pressure off of us. It's a good feeling, honestly."

ILB PATRICK QUEEN

On what this win means to the team: "It means the world. They kept doubting us out. [They] kept saying we can't beat this team [and] we can't beat that team. They kept saying Lamar [Jackson]'s not a good quarterback [and] that we're not a good defense. It's all they kept saying. We solidified that [was wrong], but there's still a lot of work to be done. We get a few weeks to rest up [and] get ready to go."

O*n if it's surprising that they've beat two of the top teams in the NFL over the last six days:*"Not at all. We know what we're capable of. We know when we beat somebody, it's because we did it. The games that we lost, we lost. [It's] not because anybody came in here and dominated us or just pushed us aside. It's stuff that we messed up. It's stuff that we didn't do, so we know what we're capable of."

On what it means for the playoffs to come through Baltimore:"It means a lot. It means a lot. That's what we wanted. We know we play better when we're here. We had the fans rocking. They intimidate people when they come in. They [help] get the offsides, get the false starts and all of that stuff. It's everything that we wanted."

On where the focus comes from and if that's something that stacks and builds throughout the season: "It stacks and builds. You can talk about everything that you wanted to do in OTAs or training camp, but we have to go through stuff. We have to go through the problems that you have in a season. It builds character. It builds character. Every guy in here just fought their tails off, and we got what we earned, honestly. That's all that it is."

On if he hopes to rest next week:"Whatever [head] Coach [John Harbaugh] says, I'm good with. If he makes me play, then I'm good to go with it. If not, then … either way though, I'm good."

FB PATRICK RICARD

On earning the AFC's Number One seed:"It's very rewarding to have the season we're having, but it's still the regular season and it doesn't mean anything quite yet. We're in a really good spot. We just have to stay healthy, keep learning, and keep getting better."

On beating San Francisco and Miami back-to-back: "It's encouraging that we beat arguably two of the best teams in the NFL, traveled across the country, Christmas night game, everybody telling us we couldn't do it. And to have the game we did, and to come back today against another really great team, and play like we did today, it's very encouraging."

On his touchdown catch: "It was kind of one-handed. It wasn't like Zay [Flowers], [Isaiah] Likely on fourth down with one hand, but I'll take it. We have so many great guys that have ball skills, so for me to see that, week in and week out, I'm like, 'You know what? I think I can do that.' I practice it, and in a situation like that where the ball was a little higher, if I need to put my hand up, I can do it."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

On the locker room scene after today's big win:"Honestly, I got the tail end of it, because I was out trying to make sure … Some of the fans that get out here don't have many chances, [so I was] trying to sign things and just take pictures along the edges [of the field]. I was more so doing that, so I missed it. But I heard about it, and then [in] the aftermath, [I took] a lot of really good pictures with the guys and [was] just celebrating the hard work – but knowing we've obviously got a long way to go."

On what it says about this team to avoid distractions and take care of business:"Honestly, it's just adversity. [We] look adversity in the face, and like I always tell the guys, chin up, chest out. We don't bow down for anything. All you can do … People make excuses with adversity, and we just produce. I'm in a result-making business, and the guys in our locker room are in the same type of business. So, regardless [of] getting back at 9 [a.m.] on Tuesday and then having to roll … But at the end of the day, life is not about excuses; it's about what you're going to do and [playing] the cards that you're dealt. That's how I live my life, and that's how the guys in the locker room roll."

On what adjustments the defense made as the game went on:"Doing what we do, and I think that's just getting back to the fundamentals. Hats off to those guys; they actually had a lot of good plays dialed up, and that's a credit to them. Their coaches, they get paid, as well, and their players, they get paid, as well. So, when you think about it from that perspective, we just had to settle down and do what we had to do, and obviously, turnovers help any game. So, we've just got to do what we've got to do [and] focus on the little things, and if we do that, we're a hard defense to move the ball on consistently."

On his one-handed interception:"It was kind of funny, because I think it was on the first or second drive, when [No.] 10 [Tyreek Hill] caught it to our right, and on the 'Marlo' [Marlon Humphrey] one, I saw it then, and I was like, 'I didn't get there fast enough.' So, I was like, 'Crap' [and] thinking about it, and I was like, 'If I get that again …' And then I knew it had to be an in-breaking route, so I said, 'I'm going to just run,' and then I ran. I couldn't believe it; I saw it. I was like, 'Crap, let me stick this arm out,' and that's what happened." (laughter)

On what it was like watching QB Lamar Jackson perform today:"I was like a little kid at the movie theaters, except I didn't have popcorn, but it was pretty sweet. [Lamar Jackson] is a warrior, busting his tail day in and day out. He came out here – we're at 'The Bank' – [and] he knows we have to protect 'The Bank' by any means necessary, and he did just that. Look where we are; we go through him. So, I'm just proud to be on his team and not going against him; I'll say that."

On what allows this team to dominate some of the NFL's best teams:"It's just each and every person. And I try to tell the guys, 'Look yourself in the mirror; know exactly who you are,' and each and every person in that locker room knows exactly who they are day in and day out. We know what's on the line, because, at the end of the day, I try to shift the mindset, knowing that guys are trying to take your livelihood away from you, when you truly think about it – what you're trying to do for your family. And when you think about that and you play to the last whistle and give everything you've got, and [with] how talented we are … It just starts at the top, as well, [with] building a team. So, I'm just grateful to be a part of it, and I just know, at the end of the day, we'll go to war for each other, and if we get knocked down, we're getting right back up, and you're going to have to do it over and over, because that's the way we're built."

On what home-field advantage in the playoffs means for this team:"'The Bank,' man. I never played here prior to coming here – never got a chance to play in Baltimore – but hearing the fans here, man, it's an amazing atmosphere. I'm grateful to be here, and it gets rocking, so I'm excited for whoever it is. Just know, we're doing it chin up, chest out. It's got to come through 'The Bank,' and we're going to be ready, by any means necessary."

On maintaining a really strong performance despite losing guys left and right:"That just goes back to adversity. [When] you look adversity in the face, are you going to fold, or are you going to stand up to it? And like I always say – I said it earlier – chin up, chest out; we have that mindset. So, we look it right in the face, and, hey, it's not going to make us fold at all. We're going to go right through it, and if it knocks us down, we're coming right back for it all, because, at the end of the day, that's how we're built, and that's what we want. We want all the smoke, by any means."

On the toughness of ILB Patrick Queen:"Patrick [Queen] is funny sometimes, but he's definitely a tough guy. We're all going through different things and whatnot – him, as well as guys throughout the defense. That's part of the season, and that's what separates the frauds, the pretenders and all of those things. Him, he [knows] what's at stake for himself, and he [knows] how important he is to this defense. [He's] able to just fight play in and play out, [and] that truly determines who you are as a person, because, hey, everything is not going to be all flowers and cake every day. It's about, when things get tough, how you stand up [and] how you look yourself in the mirror, and I know how I think, and I know how he thinks, as well – knowing that, 'Hey, regardless, [we're] going to be there for each other, because, at the end of the day, that's who we have.'"

On the importance of a potentially reduced snap load in Week 18 and a Wild Card bye:"Yes, for sure. It's definitely going to be important – being able to get some rest with the Wild Card win – but at the end of the day, we're going to enjoy this one tonight. Regardless, we're not in the excuse-making business. If it was Thursday, hey, roll the ball out there; we're going to be ready. Concrete, playground, wherever you want it, we're going to be here; [I] promise you."

S GENO STONE

On earning the AFC's Number One seed:"First time in four years that I've had this feeling. It's great to know that we locked it up, and everything has to go through us here at 'The Bank.' Home field is an accomplishment. We have great fans and we're going to use it to our advantage."

On dealing with injuries in the secondary: "It's a testament to our guys. Everyone can play on this secondary. Even guys that don't get the reps at practice, they're able to go in and do special things like today."

On this season for himself personally: "I'm so grateful to be here. I couldn't have done it without my coaches putting me in the right position and without my teammates giving me support. I'm just so thankful to make plays for this team."