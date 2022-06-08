News & Notes: Ravens Don't Plan Joint Practice, But Could Extend Arizona Trip

Ja'Wuan James Making Strides at OTAs

Ja'Wuan James never played for the Ravens last season after he was signed in June. After tearing his Achilles tendon in May, James did not recover in time to play in 2021 although he practiced late in the season.

Now James is healthy enough to participate in OTAs, and the Ravens hope he will help provide veteran offensive tackle depth that they lacked last season. James was the 19th-overall pick in the 2014 draft and has made 65 career starts, including 62 starts over five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

"He's been doing good," Harbaugh said. "I haven't really noticed the Achilles. We haven't done any power blocking where he's had to move anybody off the ball yet. That comes in training camp when the pads come on. He's moving really well. He's in great shape. I feel great about him."

Baltimore also signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, viewed as the most likely starter at right tackle. Moses had Wednesday off, but he has been practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays at OTAs.

Strengthening the offensive line was a priority for the Ravens this offseason, and Harbaugh is glad to see James and Morgan taking practice reps months before the season begins.